Guest opinion: Todd Buchanan: Dangerous weapons vs. the general welfare

By Todd Buchanan

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) is celebrating recent court victories temporarily halting enforcement of assault weapons bans by local governments, including Superior and Boulder County. The following paragraph is from the RMGO website:

“We are on fire, we just can’t stop winning in the courts. … Because of the correctly decided Bruen decision authored by Justice Thomas this summer … we are taking back the rights that evil tyrants stole from us. All judges … will be forced to rule that our right to keep and bear arms cannot be infringed.”

RMGO and the National Rifle Association (NRA) maintain that because AR-15 rifles and similar semiautomatic weapons are common, they are protected by the Second Amendment. The same groups assert that the right to keep and bear arms is “God-given.”

In the Supreme Court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Antonin Scalia drew from the earlier case of United States v. Miller (1939) to distinguish between weapons “in common use” and “dangerous and unusual” weapons:

“Miller said…that the sorts of weapons protected were those “in common use at the time.” We think that limitation is fairly supported by the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of ‘dangerous and unusual weapons.’”

In that language, “dangerous and unusual weapons”, the important word is dangerous. An unusual weapon that is no more dangerous than common weapons might not pose a threat to public safety. But a dangerous weapon might, especially if it is common and relatively accessible.

Thus, from a public safety standpoint, the court’s distinction between the two categories of firearms is problematic.

For the sake of argument, let’s assume that the great majority of Americans who own AR-15s and high-capacity ammunition feeding devices are responsible gun owners.

But AR-15s are often the weapons of choice for mass shooters, which makes them a threat to public safety. Given that they are easily acquired — there are many millions of them out there — wouldn’t government efforts to make them more scarce be reasonable?

In its June 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, the Supreme Court stipulated that any gun regulation must conform to the history of such regulation in the United States. Bruen thus rejected “means-end scrutiny,” whereby a regulation could be constitutional if it were narrowly tailored to address a compelling governmental interest.

Bruen said, in effect, that there is nothing new under the sun. The current Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade like to say that case was wrongly decided. By rejecting means-end scrutiny in Second Amendment cases the same Justices may have wrongly decided Bruen.

On September 11, 2001, commercial airplanes suddenly became more dangerous. Would many Americans have contended that the added security measures promptly adopted constituted unreasonable searches and seizures and violated the Fourth Amendment? No doubt there have been abuses and unequal application, but few would likely contend the procedures were unwarranted. Would anyone have argued that the new regulations were unconstitutional because they did not conform to the history of airline safety regulations?

Probably not.

And so it should be with semiautomatic weapons in this post-Columbine era, in which a lost soul can so easily obtain a weapon designed to kill many people quickly. Gun enthusiasts can call AR-15s “modern sporting rifles,” but they remain a threat to public safety.

The human toll, and the terror and anguish those weapons make possible surely outweigh any good they bring to responsible gun owners. With each new mass killing, millions are re-traumatized.

What about RMGO’s assertion that the right to keep and bear arms is “God-given”?

Whether or not our Constitution is divinely-inspired, can there be God-given rights without God-given communal obligations? Individual liberties must not override the general welfare. Whatever edge such weapons would give a defender of hearth and home is outweighed by the harm they are repeatedly put to. A decisive majority of Americans support banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Todd Buchanan lives in Eldora.