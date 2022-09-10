Letters to the editor: Denying Cemex extension; farmer fairness tool; public access; Buffs half-time adjustments; library district support

Brian Harper: Cemex: Denying extension will increase carbon output, construction costs

With regard to denying the extension of the Cemex mine. Where to begin?

Cement is a heavy and low-value material. The closest operator to any population center has a huge competitive advantage because it’s very expensive to transport. So it’s perplexing that the carbon output of this plant was cited as a reason to deny the extension. Cement has no substitutes and is critical in construction, as well as in the installation of, say, wind turbines and solar farms. For any of these projects in Boulder County, where will the cement aggregate be obtained going forward? The answer is, from somewhere further away, requiring more transportation and thus more carbon generation.

It’ll furthermore be yet another increase to building costs in Boulder County. This on top of sky-high land costs, driven largely by the crowding out of private land by open space over the decades, as well as tight building restrictions limiting development.

As a resident who lives a few miles east of the site, I’ve always been perplexed by the relatively moribund nature of the facility. There are no discernible traffic disruptions, and it’s in a sparsely populated area. For a couple of years, in fact, I wondered whether the facility was even operating. The article cited “community” opposition to the long-tenured site. Another word is NIMBYism.

As to whether Cemex will keep the plant open? There’s no question that their proximity to the mine resulted in reduced costs of production (and thus lower energy usage), which meant lower prices for consumers. I’d be surprised if it stays open after they lose their source of feedstock, and along with the plant will go a number of unique and differentiated jobs, in a county that is quite homogenous.

Brian Harper, Longmont

Emzy Veazy III: Farmer fairness: New tool will help ranchers make a profit

The U.S. Departments of Justice and Agriculture (USDA) launched farmerfairness.gov, a new online tool letting farmers and ranchers anonymously report unfair and anticompetitive practices in livestock and poultry sectors. This advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Action Plan for Fairer, More Competitive, and More Resilient Meat and Poultry Supply Chain,” including creating more competitive agricultural markets which fairer to producers and consumers.

Complaints or tips go through a review by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division staff and USDA Packers and Stockyards Division (PSD) staff. The action may lead to a formal investigation.

Users of farmerfairness.gov submit information under names or submit anonymous complaints.

The U.S. Justice Department and USDA will follow their privacy and confidentiality policies at Justice Department Confidentiality, USDA Privacy, and Packers and Stockyards regulations at PSD Confidentiality. The U.S. Justice Department and USDA commit to supporting relevant whistleblower protections, including newly applicable protections for criminal antitrust complainants against unlawful retaliation.

The meatpacking industry has consolidated while farmers’ agricultural product values decreased, and poultry farmers, hog farmers, cattle ranchers and other agricultural workers may struggle to retain autonomy and make profits.

Most farmers have little or no choice of buyer for their product and little leverage to negotiate, causing their share of every dollar spent on food to decline.

The Biden-Harris Administration aims to expand independent processing capacity and support workers and the independent processor industry.

Emzy Veazy III, Aspen

Eryc Eyl: Public access: Longmont Public Media should be fully funded

As a member of Longmont Public Media (LPM), I would like to voice my support to fully fund LPM with the franchise fees paid by Comcast to the city.

I am a longtime Longmont resident who only became aware of the tremendous community resource of LPM within the past few years. As a professional speaker, I availed myself of LPM equipment, facilities, and staff during COVID to help me produce high-quality prerecorded keynote speeches. LPM saved my bacon and helped me look good for my clients!

I’m glad that LPM receives a fraction of the franchise fees, as well as additional funding from the city, but I believe dedicating the full amount of the franchise fees to LPM will be necessary for the organization to meet the evolving needs of our vibrant city. Only full funding of LPM will ensure its survival and relevance.

Not only would I personally miss LPM if it ceased to operate, but I believe that our city would be the worse for its absence. Please keep LPM fully funded.

Eryc Eyl, Longmont

Peter Briggs: Buffs: CU needs half-time adjustments

In reading today’s article about CU’s lack of performance against TCU the focus was on the quarterback play. While that may be symptomatic, there is a much greater problem that is not being publicly addressed! It is shared by many sports commentators and is the primary purpose of my own beliefs which are being shared herein and warrant such being published for it points directly at the absence of appropriate half-time adjustments not made the CU coaching staff! Typically that is the ultimate responsibility of the head coach! TCU made major adjustments and the absence of CU doing likewise created the presentation of watching a marked contrast between success and failure! Both are attributed to the coaching not necessarily the quality of the game plan execution or lack thereof, by the decision makers!

Peter Briggs, Louisville

Linda Tate: Library District: We need a sustainable financial approach

Before moving to Boulder 16 years ago, I lived in West Virginia, where I spent several years serving as the president of the Board of Trustees of my local public library. While I was president, we struggled with the financial implications of having our library tied to the budget of our local municipality, even though our service area went far beyond the boundaries of our town.

Now I see the same thing happening to the Boulder Public Library.

A library district could significantly increase the financial resources available to the library, and it could provide a way for patrons who live outside Boulder’s city limits to feel more ownership in the library they are already using. Almost one-third of the library’s current cardholders live outside city limits in places like Gunbarrel, Eldorado Springs and in the Foothill communities along the western edge of town. Yet these library patrons are not part of the actual tax base of the library.

The Boulder Public Library meets many of our larger community’s needs — needs that go far beyond access to books. Cultural events, literacy programs like BoulderReads, public space, Internet access, the Makerspace and so many other offerings are essential to the civic health of our area.

I am deeply grateful for the existence of the Boulder Public Library and the excellent services it offers to residents of Boulder and to patrons outside the city limits. However, for the library to continue to offer these services, we must come up with a more sustainable financial approach. Having seen two beloved libraries struggle with municipal funding, I’ll be voting “yes” to create a regional library district in November.

Linda Tate, Boulder