 Skip to content

Live blog: CU Buffs football vs. Air Force

46°F
Saturday, September 10th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Live blog: CU Buffs football vs. Air Force

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Live game coverage and curated content from around the web during the CU Buffs vs. Air Force game on Sept. 10, 2022 at Falcons Stadium in Colorado Springs. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. Television coverage is on CBS.

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Family Banking Services In Keenesburg

    High Plains Bank provides complete family banking services in Keenesburg. We are ready to help meet the banking needs of...
  2. The Unique Community At Habitat Apartments

    Enjoy the tastefully remodeled apartments in the unique community at Habitat Apartments. Residents treasure the wide-ranging mountain views and extended...
  3. The Boulder Hardwood Flooring Company

    You don’t have to remodel your home to transform its look. Update your home’s interior with a new hardwood floor...
  4. Top-Of-The-Line Appliances For Your Home

    J Day’s Appliance is proud to offer top-of-the-line appliances for your home from the best manufacturers. Shop fine appliances from...
  5. Preschool With The Highest Rating

    Flagstaff Academy is home to the preschool with the highest rating by Colorado Shines. Flagstaff offers full-day, morning and afternoon...