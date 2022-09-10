No. 19 CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Michigan State Spartans

No. 19 CU Buffs women’s soccer at Michigan Wolverines

KICKOFF: Sunday, 11 a.m., DeMartin Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

BROADCAST: TV — Big Ten Plus.

RECORDS: Colorado 5-0-2; Michigan State 4-1-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (eight goals); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (six goals, three assists); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, three assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, So. (.857 save percentage, 0.70 goals-against average). Michigan State — F Camryn Evans, Gr. (three goals, one assist); F Lauren DeBeau, Sr. (three goals); D Ruby Diodati, Gr. (one goal, two assists); GK Lauren Kozal, R-Sr. (.867 save percentage, 0.33 goals-against average).

NOTES: Even after tallying just a lone goal in a 1-1 tie at Michigan on Thursday, the Buffs still share the national lead with an average of 3.86 goals per game….CU and the Spartans have met twice, with the road team winning each match in a home-and-home series played in 2016 and 2018. The last meeting was a 3-0 CU win in East Lansing in 2018 powered by a goal and an assist apiece from Jorian Baucom and Tatum Barton…CU’s Shyra James had her school-record streaks for goals and points snapped at 10 in a row during the draw at Michigan. James had not gone without a goal since a 1-1 home draw against Oregon on Oct. 21 of last season…CU’s Civana Kuhlmann has recorded a goal in five of seven games this season…Michigan State defender Maddy Brady, a freshman from Broomfield High, has appeared in two games off the bench for the Spartans…The Spartans have scored just one goal in the past two games and are coming off a scoreless draw against Oakland on Thursday…The Buffs return home to host the DU Pioneers in the final nonconference game on Sept. 17.