 Skip to content

Video: Analysis of CU Buffs loss at Air Force

48°F
Saturday, September 10th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Video: Analysis of CU Buffs loss at Air Force

Air Force wide receiver Dane Kinamon, front, is knocked out of bounds by Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Air Force wide receiver Dane Kinamon, front, is knocked out of bounds by Colorado linebacker Quinn Perry in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writer Brian Howell joins Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com to talk about Colorado’s 41-10 loss at Air Force.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Plan Your Financial Journey With Kevin Dunnigan

    Where should you invest your money? How much cash should you keep on hand? How can you protect yourself against...
  2. Serving Your Family In A Difficult Time

    Losing a loved one is a hard thing for families to experience. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is dedicated to serving...
  3. Family Banking Services In Keenesburg

    High Plains Bank provides complete family banking services in Keenesburg. We are ready to help meet the banking needs of...
  4. The Unique Community At Habitat Apartments

    Enjoy the tastefully remodeled apartments in the unique community at Habitat Apartments. Residents treasure the wide-ranging mountain views and extended...
  5. The Boulder Hardwood Flooring Company

    You don’t have to remodel your home to transform its look. Update your home’s interior with a new hardwood floor...