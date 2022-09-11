Promising start washed out for No. 19 CU Buffs soccer at Michigan State

Rain and the Michigan State Spartans doused Colorado’s unbeaten start on Sunday.

Playing in a deluge in East Lansing, Mich., the 19th-ranked CU women’s soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, 4-2.

The match began as scheduled, but it took until only the fifth minute for officials to suspend action due to the conditions. Play resumed after a 38-minute delay, but the Buffs (5-1-2) suffered their worst game of the season defensively. CU had surrendered two goals just once this season before allowing four unanswered against the Spartans — including a hat trick for Michigan State forward Camryn Evans.

One game after her team-record 10-game goal-scoring streak came to an end at Michigan, Shyra James got the Buffs on the board in the ninth minute with her ninth goal of the season. Civana Kuhlmann and Kayleigh Webb were credited with the assists.

From there, however, the Spartans took over. Evans scored her first goal in the 33rd minute to pull MSU into a 1-1 halftime tie, and her second goal less than 3 minutes after halftime gave the hosts the lead. Emily Andrus gave MSU a two-goal lead in the 73rd minute before Evans completed the hat trick on a penalty kick in the 86th minute.

Webb added a late goal off an assist from James for the Buffs. James’ goal was the 23rd of her career, breaking a tie with Anne Stuller for sixth all-time at CU. The three points gave James 50 for her career, which ranks eighth all-time.

Goalie Dani Hansen, in her second game after a three-game injury absence, recorded a season-high nine saves.

“We didn’t play well on either side of the ball today,” CU head coach Danny Sanchez said. “We were second to everything today and the score reflects that.

“(Hansen) did very well. She kept us in the game early. She kept us in the game in the middle, but she wasn’t helped out by the players in front of her.”

CU returns home for the final nonconference game of the season against the University of Denver on Saturday (1 p.m.).

Michigan State 4, No. 19 CU Buffs 2

MSU 1 3 — 4

CU 1 1 — 2

Goals — Michigan State: Evans (Koehler), 33rd minute; Evans (Koehler), 48th minute; Andrus (DeBeau), 73rd minute; Evans (PK). Colorado: James (Kuhlmann, Webb), 9th minute; Webb (James), 90th minute.

Goalies (Min.-goals allowed-saves) — Colorado: Hansen (90-4-9). Michigan State: Kozal (90-2-4).