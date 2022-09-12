 Skip to content

Business |
Aspen clothing company Ripton & Co. opens…

86°F
Monday, September 12th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Aspen clothing company Ripton & Co. opens Boulder store, office

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Ripton & Co., an Aspen-born clothing company that specializes in denim overalls, has opened an office and retail outpost in Boulder.

The company’s local team of four is operating out of 3,700 square feet at 3048 Valmont Road, where it moved its operations from Glenwood Springs.

“Ripton moved from Glenwood Springs to have access to larger markets, bigger spaces and high quality people who share the company’s vision and values,” Ripton vice president of operations Maggie Zawalski said in a statement. “We are expanding quickly and Boulder is the ideal location for our new storefront and office. It’s a more established market and its proximity to an international airport, the mountains to the west and all the surrounding communities will allow for increased operational efficiency in everything we do.”

The company plans to begin new product lines this year.

“Ripton is really taking off and having a physical incubator shop to see and interact with customers face-to-face is paramount to our success,” Ripton CEO Elliot Wilkson-Ray said in a statement. “Building a bigger community and foundation is key for company growth and development and we are looking forward to continued expansion and seeing what happens next.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Bizwest Staff

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Jones Excavating & Plumbing

    Jones Excavating & Plumbing has helped local homeowners and businesses keep their plumbing systems in top shape since 1958. Our...
  2. Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment In Boulder

    If you are looking for a spacious two-bedroom apartment in Boulder, look at Flatiron View. You’ll enjoy the scenic panoramas...
  3. Custom Stone Signs For Your Business

    Landmark Monuments can create the finest custom stone signs for your business. Their craftsmen will create a simple address marker...
  4. Plan Your Financial Journey With Kevin Dunnigan

    Where should you invest your money? How much cash should you keep on hand? How can you protect yourself against...
  5. Serving Your Family In A Difficult Time

    Losing a loved one is a hard thing for families to experience. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is dedicated to serving...