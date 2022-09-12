Aspen clothing company Ripton & Co. opens Boulder store, office

Ripton & Co., an Aspen-born clothing company that specializes in denim overalls, has opened an office and retail outpost in Boulder.

The company’s local team of four is operating out of 3,700 square feet at 3048 Valmont Road, where it moved its operations from Glenwood Springs.

“Ripton moved from Glenwood Springs to have access to larger markets, bigger spaces and high quality people who share the company’s vision and values,” Ripton vice president of operations Maggie Zawalski said in a statement. “We are expanding quickly and Boulder is the ideal location for our new storefront and office. It’s a more established market and its proximity to an international airport, the mountains to the west and all the surrounding communities will allow for increased operational efficiency in everything we do.”

The company plans to begin new product lines this year.

“Ripton is really taking off and having a physical incubator shop to see and interact with customers face-to-face is paramount to our success,” Ripton CEO Elliot Wilkson-Ray said in a statement. “Building a bigger community and foundation is key for company growth and development and we are looking forward to continued expansion and seeing what happens next.”

