Maui Invitational awaits CU Buffs men’s basketball in 2024

Most of the ledger still has to be determined for the Colorado men’s basketball schedule in the 2023-24 season. Yet the Buffaloes can look forward to an intriguing trip after that, and they might run into some of college basketball’s heavyweights when they get there.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, coach Tad Boyle’s Buffs will be part of the eight-team field for the 2024 Maui Invitational. The tournament also reportedly will include North Carolina, Michigan State, UConn, Memphis, Iowa State and Dayton. An eighth team, along with specific matchups, will be announced later.

It will be a star-studded field. CU has played North Carolina just three times, but not since the Tar Heels defeated the Chauncey Billups-led Buffs in the second round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament. CU hasn’t faced Michigan State since a loss in the 2003 NCAA Tournament and last saw UConn during a first-round loss at the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Memphis is coached by former NBA great Penny Hardaway.

CU played at the Maui Invitational in 2009, losing to Gonzaga and Arizona (in overtime) before topping Chaminade in the finale.

CU still is working to finalize its primary multi-team event for the 2023-24 season. The only confirmed date so far for the ’23-24 season is a home date against Grambling State as part of the new scheduling agreement between the Pac-12 and the SWAC.

CU plays at Grambling on Nov. 11 and opens the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 at home against UC Riverside. The Buffs begin this year’s multi-team event against UMass on Nov. 17 in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.