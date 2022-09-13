Colorado football notes: Trio of Buffs coaches facing former team at Minnesota

Having coaches on staff who worked for the enemy a year ago could be an advantage for the Colorado Buffaloes this week.

Then again, there’s enough differences on both sides that it may not make much of an impact when the Buffaloes visit Minnesota on Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPN2).

CU offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and tight ends coach Clay Patterson both worked on the Gophers’ staff a year ago and they know many of the Minnesota players quite well.

“(Sanford) can give us, really, some insight with personnel; that’s valuable,” CU head coach Karl Dorrell said. “Still, it comes down to execution and us being able to get all 11 of our players doing everything correctly more consistently. So I think that’s our biggest challenge. But there is at least some familiarity. I think that’s to our advantage; at least he knows a lot of their personnel.”

Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck said it’s not that big of a deal to have some former Gophers now with the Buffaloes.

“They have different personnel than they had last year, we have different personnel than we had last year,” he said. “We have difference schematics than we had last year, they have different schematics than they had last year.”

In addition to Patterson and Sanford, CU cornerbacks coach Rod Chance has also worked with Fleck. He was the Gophers’ cornerbacks coach in 2019.

“They have done a lot for our program,” Fleck said. “I have a lot of respect for all three of those men. If you stay in this profession long enough you’re always going to play against people that either worked with you, played with you in college, were on the same staff somewhere, someway.”

Backfield tandem

To this point in the season, there hasn’t been much difference in the workload for CU running backs Alex Fontenot and Deion Smith.

Fontenot has 20 carries for 89 yards, while Smith has 18 for 84. Fontenot has played 56 offensive snaps to 49 for Smith.

“No one’s really kind of emerged like, ‘Oh my goodness, keep this guy in the game,’” Dorrell said. “They both have played, I would say, admirable. They’ve both played pretty well. So we’ll continue to use the system that we’re currently doing right now. When we start getting better offensively in terms of continuity and longer series and stuff like that, I think those telltale signs about who to play more will kind of show up. We just haven’t had enough snaps to really get that done yet.”

Safeties stepping up

CU might be without starting safety Trevor Woods for the first half at Minnesota after he was ejected for targeting early in the second half at Air Force. Fortunately for the Buffs, senior Isaiah Lewis will be back after getting a laceration stitched up.

Lewis, who missed the final two quarters at Air Force, is also confident in the backups who are developing.

Woods leads the safeties with 76 snaps played, followed by Lewis (65), but Jeremy Mack Jr. (49) and Jaylen Striker (42) have been on the field, a lot too. Freshman Dylan Dixson has played 24 snaps.

“The guys are stepping up behind (Woods),” Lewis said. “They’re hungry for the opportunity so I think they’re gonna step up to the plate and make the plays.

“Definitely they’re developing, and they want to play a lot, too. So the hunger is there.”

Notable

CU has been outscored 52-7 in the second half this season…Minnesota is 13-for-13 in the red zone, with 11 of the 13 scores being touchdowns…Since the start of the 2017 season, when Fleck arrived in Minneapolis, the Gophers are 16-1 in non-conference games (.941), the fourth-best percentage in the country…CU receivers coach Phil McGeoghan and Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi worked together on the Maine coaching staff in 2007.