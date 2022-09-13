 Skip to content

CU Buffs linebacker not with the team after harassment charge

Tuesday, September 13th 2022

CU Buffs linebacker not with the team after harassment charge

Alvin Williams knocks the ball away from Maddox Kopp during the University of Colorado Boulder football scrimmage on April 9, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)
By Mitchell Byars | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Alvin Williams (Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
A University of Colorado linebacker is not currently with the football team as he deals with an ongoing domestic violence case.

Alvin Williams, 20, is charged with misdemeanor harassment stemming from an incident on Feb. 15 in which police said Williams threatened his ex-girlfriend.

According to a Boulder police report, the woman told police she and Williams got into a fight and then broke up. The woman said Williams then called her and said “If I ever see you again, I am going to beat the (expletive) out of you,” and “If you’re still in the parking lot I’m gonna beat you right now.”

When talking with police, Williams said the woman used a racial slur, and that he told her on the call that a person using that type of language where he was from “would get their ass beat.” He denied threatening to harm the woman.

Williams was arrested and released the next day on a personal recognizance bond. His case remains pending, according to online court records.

CU Buffs coach Karl Dorrell said of Williams, “He’s currently not with football right now until this process goes through.”

Williams came to CU in 2020 from Cedar Grove High School in Georgia, and played all six games in 2020 on special teams. Last year he played in five games, including 38 snaps on defense as an outside linebacker.

Staff writer Brian Howell contributed to this report.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

