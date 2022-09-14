Colorado football notes: Buffs aim to get RJ Sneed more involved

Following practice on Wednesday, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell watched receiver RJ Sneed run up the hill from the field to the locker room.

The senior transfer from Baylor looks and feels healthy, and the Buffaloes would like to get him more involved in the offense than he’s been through the first two weeks.

Sneed, who caught 133 passes during his career at Baylor, has only three catches for 24 yards so far this season. He could be more of a factor at Minnesota on Saturday (1:30 p.m., ESPN2).

“He’s been solid and it hasn’t been his fault (that he hasn’t been better),” Dorrell said. “He just hasn’t had a lot of targets. I like how he caught a high ball out in the rain (at Air Force on Saturday), where we struggled catching the ball, but he plucks it and gets seven yards. We need to get him going.”

Sneed injured a foot during the spring showcase on April 23 and spent the summer recovering. He didn’t fully return to practice until about a week and a half before the Sept. 2 opener against TCU.

Sneed played only nine snaps against the Horned Frogs and 15 against Air Force and he’s been targeted just three times.

“He will be more in play this week,” Dorrell said. “Coming off of the injury that he had and his recovery, we wanted to just make sure we didn’t put too much on him too early. But he feels good.”

Line grade

A year ago, the CU offense line struggled throughout the Buffaloes’ 4-8 campaign. So far this year, the line has been better, but still working on getting better.

Dorrell said he believes the line has been “OK” to this point.

“I think if you ask (line coach) Kyle DeVan, he’ll probably say not good enough,” Dorrell said. “We can be better. We can do better in a lot of areas offensively; matter of fact, every area – the running backs, tight ends, O-line, quarterback, and receivers, given what we did last week. So there’s that sense of urgency about those guys trying to get back to playing productive football.”

CU’s rushing average (3.67) is slightly up from last year (3.46) and the line is allowing fewer sacks so far – 1.5 per game compared to 2.67 in 2021.

Gophers prepared

CU hasn’t announced whether Brendon Lewis or JT Shrout will start at quarterback on Saturday, but Minnesota doesn’t seem to have a preference.

Senior defensive back Tyler Nubin said during a press conference this week, “It doesn’t affect anything. We’re going to prepare for both guys; we’re going to prepare for everything. I don’t think it affects anything.”

While CU has struggled offensively, Minnesota defensive lineman Thomas Rush said the Gophers are gearing up to get the Buffs’ best shot.

“I think these guys have the ability to be really good,” Rush said. “They have a really solid O-line and I think the quarterbacks have the ability to be very dynamic. We’re just kind of going through our process like normal. You can’t underestimate them. These guys play hard. Playing against them last year, I thought a lot of the guys on that field played really hard.”

Notable

Dorrell said Buffs’ running back Alex Fontenot has a chest bruise from a hit at Air Force and needs some time to heal. He added “there’s a chance” Fontenot plays at Minnesota…Outside linebacker Joshka Gustav missed the final two games of 2021 with a knee injury and hasn’t practiced or played since, but Dorrell is hoping the Buffs will get him back at some point. “He is turning the corner,” Dorrell said. “He’s had an extra procedure to kind of eliminate some things and it really helped. He’s actually on the road to recovery right now to get back, particularly practicing again.” There is no timeline for his return, however…Until a few days ago, CU and Minnesota were tied in all-time wins, but the Gophers took the lead last weekend. Minnesota ranks 27th in the FBS in all-time wins with 719, while CU is 28th with 718.