Colorado volleyball preview: Colorado State Rams

CU Buffs volleyball at Colorado State Rams

GAME TIME: Thursday, 7 p.m., Moby Arena, Fort Collins.

RECORDS: Colorado 7-1; Colorado State 6-3.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — OH Lexi Hadrych, Gr. (3.59 kills per set); OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.33 kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (10.07 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.74 blocks per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.67 digs per set). Colorado State — MB Karina Leber, Jr. (2.76 kills per set, 0.76 blocks per set); OH Kennedy Stanford, Jr. (2.67 kills per set); S Ciera Pritchard, R-Sr. (8.80 assists per set); OH Annie Sullivan, Sr. (0.76 blocks per set); DS Kate Yoshimoto, R-Fr. (3.45 digs per set).

NOTES: Head coach Jesse Mahoney, now in his seventh season at CU, is aiming for his 100th win with the Buffs. Mahoney is 187-125 overall in 11 seasons as a Division I head coach and 99-84 at CU. He is third in program history in coaching wins behind Pi’i Aiu (199) and Brad Saindon (181)…Mahoney spent seven seasons as an assistant at CSU under head coach Tom Hilbert, who is in his 26th season with the Rams…The Buffs swept last year’s home-and-home set, but CSU leads the all-time series 25-16…Excluding the pandemic-delayed/shortened 2020 season, the state rivals have met every season since 2016…The teams complete the home-and-home series on Friday at the CU Events Center (7 p.m.)…The Buffs received 10 points in this week’s AVCA top 25 poll despite suffering their first loss of the season on Sunday at Arkansas, which entered this week’s poll at No. 24. CU received 17 points in last week’s poll…CSU went 2-1 last week at the Baylor Invitational, losing to the then-No. 15 Baylor before sweeping Evansville and topping Arizona State in five sets…CU opens Pac-12 Conference play next week (Sept. 22) at Washington State.