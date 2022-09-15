 Skip to content

Motorcyclist seriously injured in north Boulder crash

By Mitchell Byars | Boulder Daily Camera
A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by an RTD bus in north Boulder on Wednesday night.

Boulder police posted a tweet about the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Lee Hill Drive, at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday.

In the tweet, Boulder police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was closed for about four hours while police investigated.

No further information was released Wednesday night.

Mitchell Byars

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

