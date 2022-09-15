 Skip to content

Video: Previewing Colorado Buffs football at…

63°F
Thursday, September 15th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Video: Previewing Colorado Buffs football at Minnesota

University of Colorado Boulder’s Brendon Lewis reaches for a first down as Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin hangs on during the Colorado Minnesota NCAA football game on September 18, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s Brendon Lewis reaches for a first down as Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin hangs on during the Colorado Minnesota NCAA football game on September 18, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writer Brian Howell is joined by Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com to preview and predict Colorado’s Week 3 game at Minnesota.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Wyatt’s Is Your Neighborhood Liquor Store

    Have you been to Wyatt’s Wet Goods? Wyatt’s is your neighborhood liquor store, located in the Village at the Peaks...
  2. What Do Funeral Services Cost?

    What do funeral services cost? You shouldn’t have to guess, and you don’t have to. Viegut Funeral Home takes the...
  3. The Shores At McIntosh Lake Is The Exception

    It’s hard to find a pet-friendly apartment in Longmont that you’ll love living in. The Shores at McIntosh Lake is...
  4. What Are You Saving For?

    What are you saving for? Whether it’s a new car, a home, a college education or a retirement nest egg,...
  5. Everyone Can Benefit From Massage

    No matter your age or physical condition, everyone can benefit from massage. Massage relieves stress and rejuvenates your body and...