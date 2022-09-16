Opinion: Marc Thiessen: Biden’s foolish inflation celebration

If you want a window into the utter incompetence of the Biden administration, look no further than Tuesday’s celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Some genius at the White House decided it would be a brilliant idea to gather thousands of supporters for a big party on the South Lawn to celebrate the law on the exact day new inflation figures came out. Just hours before the event, we learned that inflation hit 8.3% in August — prompting the Dow Jones industrial average to nosedive more than 1,200 points, the market’s biggest one-day collapse in more than two years.
