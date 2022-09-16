Photos: Colorado Beats Colorado State in Volleyball

Sterling Parker, left, lifts up Taylor Simpson after the win over CSU. The University of Colorado Boulder beat Colorado State in volleyball in 5 sets on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Sterling Parker, left, lifts up Taylor Simpson after the win over CSU. The University of Colorado Boulder beat Colorado State in volleyball in 5 sets on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Maya Tabron hits past the CSU defender during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Alexia Kuehl hits past CSU’s Kennedy Stanford, left, and Karina Beber, during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Katie Lougeay celebrates a point during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Alexia Kuehl hits past CSU’s Kennedy Stanford, left, and Karina Beber, during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU head coach Jesse Mahoney during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Jill Schneggenburger hits past the CSU defense during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Sterling Parker hits past CSU’s Malaya Jones during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The Buffs celebrate a point during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Taylor Simpson controls the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
BOULDER,CO-September 16:CSU’s Karina Leber and CU’s Taylor Simpson battle at the net during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The University of Colorado Boulder beat Colorado State in volleyball in 5 sets on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Brynna DeLuzio set the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Katie Lougeay celebrates a point during the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado State volleyball game on September 16, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
