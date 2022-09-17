 Skip to content

Video: Analysis of the Colorado…

72°F
Saturday, September 17th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Video: Analysis of the Colorado Buffaloes’ loss at Minnesota

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) carries the ball against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) carries the ball against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone.com beat writer Brian Howell joins Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com to talk about Colorado’s 49-7 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. This Is A Community Bank

    High Plains Bank offers exceptional merchant services in Longmont, for businesses of all sizes. Our craft banking provides personalized service...
  2. What’s So Unique About Harper House?

    What’s so unique about Harper House? Harper House Apartments in Boulder have everything you need—and more! Residents of these ideal...
  3. Get Ready For A Bad Flu Season

    Experts are telling us to get ready for a bad flu season this year. Get a jump on the season...
  4. These Symptoms Could Be TMJ

    If you are experiencing earaches or you hear a popping sound when you open or close your mouth, these symptoms...
  5. A Safe Environment For Childhood Learning

    Treehouse Learning offers a safe environment for childhood learning. The primary mission is to provide a stimulating environment that supports...