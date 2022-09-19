Letters to the editor: Government is begging for pragmatism; stop mitigation delays; raise admissions standards

Linda Erdmann: Government: Our crazy world is begging for pragmatism

Many of our local citizens don’t have to imagine this scenario. They are living it. For the rest of us, imagine your house burns down. You lose everything. You start rebuilding and “boom” — regulations that are meant to help people build “right the first time,” as state Rep. Tracey Bernett from House District 12 said in a Daily Camera opinion. Didn’t you “build right” the other first time? How do you know you are going to “build right” now? Does someone have a lock on knowing the future? Apparently, our Colorado partisan legislators do and don’t care how much it costs you or if you even want the government mandates in your home. As experts on everything, they know best.

We are living in an era of dystopia with the government taking over our lives.

Don’t like the price of gas? Buy an electric car for a mere $70,000. Where are the charging stations? Let’s have solar power and windmills. Oh well … let’s just regulate the gas and oil industry out of business. Who cares if, by some standards, it is over 11% of Colorado’s economy and will cost thousands of well-paying jobs. Let’s just do it now! Force all of our good citizens to sacrifice whatever it takes to make our goals!

Our crazy world is begging for pragmatism. Can we multi-task and develop those alternative energy sources to actually determine if they are workable before we end up like California, Europe or worse? Maybe. Vote for Anya Kirvan, HD12. We need some sensible approaches to the future.

Linda Erdmann, Lafayette

Nancy Tilly: CU South: Flood mitigation must not be delayed

In September 2021, the Boulder City Council overwhelmingly approved the CU South annexation agreement that paves the way to flood protection for Boulder residents. It gave hope to those of us who were flooded in 2013. The agreement prioritizes the speedy building of the South Boulder Creek Flood Mitigation Plan, and speed is essential. Over the past 80 years, there have been six floods. That’s one every 13 years. It’s not a matter of if we have a flood, but when. It’s been nine years, now. We don’t have a lot of time.

All too well do I remember September 2013, when Frasier’s piercing alarm bell went off. We opened our front door to several inches of water that soon covered our entire apartment. We were evacuated until mid-December. We lost things we prized to the flood; we might have lost much more. The quick thinking and heroic actions of Frasier’s dedicated staff saved every handicapped and sick member whose life might have been lost. What we don’t want to lose is the certainty that the city’s current flood plan will quickly go forward.

Last year’s delay-tactics referendum failed at the ballot. Opponents have now placed another delay referendum on November’s ballot, and have spread misleading information about the project. In spite of decades of research and negotiations that support the agreement’s urgency, a minority of Boulder voters think that the project needs to be further considered. This crucial flood mitigation must not be delayed. We might be flooded again at any time! We must act fast to protect ourselves and our neighbors. For more information, visit www.NoMeansNoMoreDelay.org.

Nancy Tilly, Boulder

Don Tocher: Enrollment: CU must raise admissions standards

When I first saw the headline “CU enrollment projected to fall short,” I was delighted to see that our rapacious university had finally seen clear to stop crowding the town. Then I read further and saw that it is still growing! Later I read Mr. Porath’s letter in the Sep. 10 edition on CU South, which I think is spot on.

CU has no business growing and a good case can be made that as a public service it has an obligation to cut its enrollment and staff substantially. U.S. News/Best College Rankings puts CU at 99th in public universities and, for example, Purdue University is ranked 49th. And:

• 2020 acceptance rate — CU: 84%; Purdue: 67%

• Four-year graduation rate — CU: 50%; Purdue: 60%

• Undergraduates — CU: 30,300; Purdue: 34,900

• In-State tuition — CU: $12.5K; Purdue: $10K

So, in an average year, CU accepts thousands of people that don’t graduate in four years but receive the associated burdens of wasteful spending, indebtedness and career problems. CU has to raise its admission standards big time.

Don Tocher, Boulder