Boulder Shelter names new CEO

The Boulder Shelter for the Homeless announced on Tuesday that Greg Morris will serve as its next CEO.

Morris most recently served as executive director and co-CEO of HopeWorks, the largest comprehensive homeless service provider in New Mexico. According to a news release from the Boulder Shelter, while there, he led an effort to build the first newly constructed, single-site permanent supportive housing project in the state.

Before working in New Mexico, Morris was executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and began Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless, a re-housing nonprofit serving families experiencing homelessness in Idaho.

“The Boulder Shelter’s strategic emphasis on moving more people into permanent supportive housing is what drew me to the organization,” Morris stated in the release. “Addressing homelessness is one of the biggest civil and human rights challenges of our time, and alongside other critical partners, we need to rise to meet this moment with urgency, compassion and unwavering resolve.”

Morris will take over for interim CEO Spencer Downing on Oct. 3.

This is a developing story.