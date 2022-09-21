Boulder crews extinguish shed fire overnight

Firefighters were able to put out a shed fire overnight in downtown Boulder.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn said fire crews responded at about 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a shed on fire at 753 Arapahoe Avenue, near the Highlands School.

Washburn said crews were able to contain the fire to the shed.

Washburn said the fire appears to be accidental, but the cause remains under investigation.