Dallas Mavericks announce signing of former Colorado point guard McKinley Wright IV

McKinley Wright IV will continue to pursue his NBA dreams in Dallas.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks officially announced the signing of Wright, Colorado’s former star point guard who reportedly agreed to terms with the Mavericks last month. Wright joins a Mavericks team that already features former CU star Spencer Dinwiddie on the roster.

Wright went undrafted during the 2021 NBA draft but quickly agreed to terms on a two-way contract with his hometown Minnesota Timberwolves. He appeared in just five games with the Timberwolves but started 18 games for Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. With Iowa, Wright averaged 19.1 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds.

Earlier this year, Wright played for Phoenix during the NBA Summer League, starting all five games and averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

A four-year starter for the Buffs, Wright became the first Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball player to collect at least 1,800 points, 600 rebounds and 600 assists in his career. Wright ranks sixth all-time at CU in scoring (1,857 points), is tied for 21st in total rebounds (644) and is the program’s all-time leader in assists (683). He also ranks ninth in career free throws made (388) and 10th in made 3-pointers (133).

Wright is one of just three players in CU history — and the first in 50 years — to earn three first team all-conference honors.