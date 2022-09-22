CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils at CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Friday, 4 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Live stream available at Pac-12.com/live/cubuffs.

RECORDS: Arizona State 4-0-2; Colorado 6-1-2.

KEY PLAYERS: Arizona State — F Nicole Douglas, Gr. (nine goals, one assist); M Eva van Deursen, Gr. (two goals, three assists); M/F Enasia Colon, Fr. (one goal, four assists); GK Pauline Nelles, Fr. (.750 save percentage, 0.89 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (10 goals, one assist); F Civnana Kuhlmann, Gr. (six goals, four assists); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (four goals, one assist); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, three assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.793 save percentage, 1.24 goals-against average).

NOTES: This is the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams…ASU had three nonconference games canceled — an Aug. 21 date against Hawaii due to weather, then two matches in early September due to COVID issues within the ASU program. Since returning from the COVID hiatus, the Sun Devils have posted consecutive 5-0 wins against Grambling State and Toledo…CU owned a five-game unbeaten streak against the Sun Devils (4-0-1) before suffering a 3-2 loss at ASU last year…Through Wednesday’s games, CU’s Shyra James ranked third in the nation in goals and tied for third in points (50). James leads all power conference players in both categories, while ASU’s Nicole Douglas is tied for fourth in the nation in goals…Colorado begins the weekend ranked fourth in the nation in scoring average (3.44 goals per game)…The Buffs hit the road next week for games at Washington State and Washington.