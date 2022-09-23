Photos: Arizona State at Colorado in Pac-12 Soccer

Colorado’s Shyra James, left, and ASU’s Pauline Nelles, meet at the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
CU’s Rachel Rosen, left, and ASU’s Nicole Douglas, chase down the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Civana Kuhlmann(4) is on her way to a goal past ASU’s during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Civana Kuhlmann is hugged by Hannah Duguid after her goal during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Juliauna Hayward has her eye on the goal during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Jenny Beyer, left, joins the celebration of Juliauna Hayward’s goal during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Shyra James and ASU’s Jazmine Wilkerson, look to move the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Shyra James, left, and ASU’s Andrea Kraetzer, chase down the ball during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Hannah Sharts (21) connects with the ball over ASU’s Jazmine Wilkerson during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Colorado’s Jenny Beyer, center, gets the ball moving during the University of Colorado Boulder and Arizona State soccer game on September 23, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
