Week in Theater: ‘The Children’ in Boulder, ‘Mystery of Irma Vep’ in Longmont

On stage
The Children: Humorous and timely eco-thriller, through Oct. 8, Butterfly Effect Theatre Company, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25-$51; betc.org.
The Chinese Lady: Dramedy about the first Chinese woman seen in the United States in the early 19th century, through Oct. 16, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$50; denvercenter.org.
Dry Land: Play about abortion, female friendship and resiliency, through Oct. 8, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood; $15-$30; benchmarktheatre.com.
Frankenstein: Hear a family-friendly tale of Dr. Frankenstein and his creation during a mild hike, through Oct. 30, Theatre Hikes, Chautauqua, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.
Into the Woods: Stephen Sondheim’s dark musical looks at fairy tales, through Oct. 9, Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $53-$70; arvadacenter.org.
The Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful spoof of gothic melodramas, Sept. 16-25, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32-$33; longmonttheatre.org.
Newsical The Musical: Long-running Off-Broadway show that spoofs the news, Wednesday through Sept. 25, Garner Galleria Theatre, DCPA, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.
The Scarlet Pimpernel: Musical version of the swashbuckling novel about the French Revolution, through Nov. 6, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.
Screwball Comedy: Two journalists face off to see who can be the star reporter at a small town paper, through Sept. 24, Encore! Encore!, Lincoln Center, 417 W. Magnolia, Fort Collins; $14-$18; encoreencore.org.
Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, through Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.
Coming soon
Ain’t Too Proud – the Life and Times of The Temptations: Musical that follows the rise of the Motown group out of Detroit, Oct. 25-Nov. 6, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.
Blithe Spirit: Witty comedy about a novelist haunted by the ghost of his ex-wife, Oct. 1-29, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.
Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story: Musical that chronicles the life and tragic death of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Oct. 21-Jan. 28, 2023, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; bdtstage.com.
Come From Away: Award-winning musical about the true story of when planes of people had to land in Newfoundland after 9/11, Oct. 4-9, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.
Coyote, Badger, Rattlesnake: Silly, fanciful and humorous examination of artifice versus reality, Sept. 30-Oct. 15, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; name your price; buntport.com.
Little Red, A New Musical: Family-friendly musical telling of the Little Red Riding Hood story, Oct. 28-Dec. 18, Denver Center Theatre for New Audiences, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $16-$30; denvercenter.org.
I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change: Musical comedy about dating, love, sex and relationships, Sept. 30-Oct. 22, Centerstage Theatre Company, 901 Front St., Louisville; $26-$30; centerstagetheatrecompany.org.
Of Mice and Men: Classic tale of friendship during the Great Depression, Oct. 28-Nov. 12, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org.
Much Ado About Nothing: Shakespeare’s comedy filled with deception, humor and romance, Sept. 30-Nov. 6, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$70; denvercenter.org.
The River Bride: Brazilian fable told with magic realism, Sept. 30-Nov. 6, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.
ShakesFear, An Autumn’s Tale: Shakespeare’s characters have broken free and are haunting the CU campus, Oct. 7-16, CU Department of Theatre and Dance, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, Boulder; $16; cupresents.org.
Small Ball: New musical about Lilliputians, miracles and basketball, Oct. 30-Nov. 20, The Catamounts, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; thecatamounts.org.
