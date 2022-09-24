 Skip to content

Saturday, September 24th 2022

CU Buffs volleyball preview: Arizona State Sun Devils

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Arizona State Sun Devils at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Sunday, 1 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at Pac-12.com/live.

RECORDS: Arizona State 7-6, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 9-2, 1-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Arizona State — OH Iman Isanovic, Sr. (3.29 kills per set); S Ella Snyder, Jr. (6.71 assists per set); OH Marta Levinska, Jr. (0.54 blocks per set); L Jaden Ravnsborg, So. (3.15 digs per set). Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.38 kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (9.49 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.44 blocks per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.26 blocks per set, 2.87 kills per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.33 digs per set).

NOTES: The Buffs are coming off an impressive three-set road win at Utah on Thursday in the Pac-12 opener…CU lost both matches against the Sun Devils last season, but prior to that the Buffs had won seven of the previous eight matches against ASU…With Alexia Kuehl and Meegan Hart leading the way, the Buffs lead the Pac-12 with 2.92 blocks per set. CU ranks sixth in the conference in kills per set (13.33) and hitting percentage (.249)…The Sun Devils rank last in kills per set (12.31)…ASU had lost four of five games before opening Pac-12 play with a four-set win at rival Arizona on Thursday…The Buffs travel to Los Angeles next weekend for games at USC (Friday) and UCLA (Sunday).

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

