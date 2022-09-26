Meegan Hart from CU Buffs volleyball named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week

The impressive start to the season has led to an honor for Meegan Hart.

The middle blocker from the Colorado volleyball team was named the Pac-12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after helping to lead the Buffs to a 2-0 start in league play.

In sweeps at Utah and against Arizona State at home, Hart combined for 21 kills and a .655 hitting percentage, including a season-high .706 mark against ASU.

Hart begins the week leading the NCAA in hitting percentage at .500. The graduate senior has posted three straight matches hitting .583 or better and has hit above 500 in seven matches this season.

It is the third career Pac-12 weekly honor for Hart, who also earned the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award in 2019 and the 2020 season played during the spring of 2021. Hart joins Naghede Abu and Brynna DeLuzio as the only CU players to earn three Pac-12 weekly honors. The Buffs have now had three of the five Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, including a pair won by Alexia Kuehl during the first two weeks of the season..

Washington’s Ella May Powell was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Oregon’s Mimi Colyer earned her fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor this season.

CU (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) hits the road this week for games at USC on Friday (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) and at UCLA on Sunday.