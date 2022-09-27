 Skip to content

Authorities seek public's help to locate…

Wednesday, September 28th 2022

Authorities seek public’s help to locate man who fled court

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate a man — facing several criminal charges — who fled court on Tuesday.

There is no current risk to the general public, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cody CoonCredit: Boulder County Sheriff's Office
Cody Coon (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo)

Cody Coon, 30, has several active felony arrest warrants and faces charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim and eluding police, the release said.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, Coon arrived and entered a courtroom located outside the secured perimeter at 3200 Airport Road. When the judge remanded Coon into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office, Coon exited the courtroom and ran out the front entrance of the jail, the release said. Deputies chased Coon for a short distance, but did not catch him.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department also responded and established a perimeter. A witness told deputies they observed a man fitting Coon’s description fleeing the area on a bicycle, the release said.

Soon after 3 p.m., a deputy observed Coon on a bicycle near Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in Boulder, the release said. Deputies and officers searched the area but were unable to locate him. Coon is still at large and believed to be in the Boulder area.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information about Coon’s whereabouts to call the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 303-441-4444. The sheriff’s office is also asking the public not to attempt to contact Coon and to call law enforcement.

Annie Mehl

