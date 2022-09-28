Zayo expands fiber network to Brazil

Communications infrastructure company Zayo Group Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday that it is expanding its low-latency fiber network to São Paulo, Brazil, as it continues to connect commercial and financial hubs around the world.

The network is already in place in markets such as New York City, Chicago, Toronto and London, and it contains more than 16 million miles of fiber.

“Zayo’s Global Low Latency Network is the lifeblood of major financial exchanges in the world,” Derek Gillespie, managing director and global head of enterprise sales at Zayo, said in a statement. “Our low latency and carrier-class services are fueling some of the biggest centers of commerce and internet exchanges across the globe and solving major metro and reliability issues in areas that have typically been hard to execute on. This is why we are dedicated to continuously expanding, improving and diversifying our routes in order to support the fast-paced growth and high demand for connectivity that is essential to all of our clients’ growth and success.”

