Avery Brewing produces new ale to benefit National Ski Patrol

Avery Brewing Co. has partnered with the National Ski Patrol to produce Patrol Dog Pale ale, a new release to raise funds for avalanche-rescue-dog programs across the country.

Boulder-based Avery said the beer “boasts a balanced hop aroma and low bitterness, making it a bright and refreshing American pale ale that is perfect for enjoying whether you’ve wrapped up a day on the slopes or you’re at home with your own furry friend.”

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to craft and release our first collaboration beer with the National Ski Patrol,” Adam Avery, founder of Avery Brewing Co., said in a statement. “Avalanche Rescue Dogs play a vital role in search-and-rescue teams, and we’re excited to release a collaborative beer that will go toward supporting avalanche rescue dog programs across the country.”

“We could not be more excited about launching Patrol Dog Pale ale alongside our friends at Avery Brewing Company,” said Matt Mears, the director of sales and partnerships at the National Ski Patrol. “Avery has distinguished themselves as one of the most dog-friendly brewing companies in the Front Range, and this partnership will raise proceeds to support avalanche rescue dog programs here in the Rocky Mountains and beyond.”

Patrol Dog Pale ale joins Avery’s year-round lineup of brews and is being distributed across Avery’s retail footprint in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Patrol Dog Pale also is available on draft and in Avery’s Gear Shop to-go coolers.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.