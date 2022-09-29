Regional sustainability event to introduce environmental careers contest

Peak to Peak Charter School sophomore Stella Corzine learned about creating a sustainable economy in a class her freshman year and decided to use that ALL Careers approach as the basis for a school project with a classmate.

Along with a partner, she researched jobs in law and medicine, writing about 25 case studies to show how environmental knowledge could be used in jobs outside what’s typically considered an environmental job. They also presented their work at two conferences.

“There’s this notion that sustainability is only in specific careers, but it’s really widespread,” Stella said. “You don’t think of medicine as an environmental industry, but there’s a lot of waste in the medical industry. It will definitely have sustainability challenges and need more sustainable practices.”

She’s among the Peak to Peak students who plan to showcase their All Careers projects at Saturday’s EcoTober sustainability event in Lafayette, providing examples of potential projects for a new ALL Careers contest that will be introduced at the event.

For the new contest, students, educators and schools are invited to develop lessons, activities and materials that connect environmental knowledge with jobs.

Martin Ogle, a Lafayette open space naturalist whose company Entrepreneurial Earth is a contest sponsor, said the contest is the latest iteration of his work to advance the ALL Careers approach in the area.

The contest is designed to give young people ideas on how to contribute to the creation of a sustainable economy, whatever their skills or aptitudes, he said. Another goal is to show young people how environmental principles can be put to practical use.

“High school is the age at which students start seriously considering their future careers and getting the initial training and perspectives for those careers,” he said.

The contest includes cash prizes for first through third places, from $500 to $100, in each of four categories: students, teachers, schools and environmental educators. There’s also a grand prize of $1,000 for the best overall entry. Sponsors include the Highland Institute for the Advancement of Humanity, the Boulder Rotary Club, Planet Project and Entrepreneurial Earth.

The due date is March 23, while the winners will be announced by April 28.

Saturday’s regional EcoTober event, which promotes sustainability, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Lafayette’s Centaurus High School, 10300 South Boulder Road. The event is hosted by Lafayette, Louisville, Superior and the Boulder Valley School District.

The free event includes more than 50 exhibitors with interactive booths, local vendors, hands-on workshops, small electronic and plastic film recycling, and an electric vehicle showcase hosted by Drive Electric Colorado.

Jeff and Paige perform at 12:15 p.m., followed by a Recycled Fashion Show workshop by Junkyard Social Club at 1:30 p.m. Little Herbal Apothecary hosts a Green Cleaning workshop at 2:45 p.m. Last is a Sustainability Storytime by the Lafayette Public Library.

Attendees are encouraged to bike, bus, carpool or walk to the event. A free bike valet service will be offered to store bikes safely and securely.

Several clubs from Centaurus will have booths at the event, including the EcoWarriors environmental club.

Alexa Lorton, co-president of the EcoWarriors club and a Centaurus High senior, said the club has planned a sorting relay to teach younger audiences about what should go into the trash, recycling and compost bins.

“Our hope is to make this fun for kids and gain community support for our high school club full of students who really care,” she said.

She joined the club as a sophomore during the pandemic with a goal of giving back to the community. While the club’s activities were limited that year, she said, members were able to make a bigger impact last school year.

“We all feel so passionate about saving the planet and providing high schoolers with a way to voice their opinions about the current state of our Earth,” she said. “Having events run by high schoolers that bring adults and kids together to teach them about how we can all help out the ecosystem is how we feel we can contribute best.”

For more information about EcoTober and to register for workshops, go to lafayetteco.gov/EcoTober.

For more information about the ALL Careers contest, go to jbmikesell.wixsite.com/allcareerscontest.