One dead, one injured in Colo. 119 crash

Friday, September 30th 2022

A driver was killed Thursday night on Colo. 119 in a two-vehicle collision near Niwot Road.

The crash occurred at 7:22 p.m. and involved an RTD bus and a Honda Odyssey, said Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler. The driver of the Odyssey died in the crash.

The bus driver was the only occupant on the bus. He suffered serious bodily injuries and has been taken to a hospital.

Colorado State Patrol shut down eastbound Colo. 119 at Niwot Road and was rerouting traffic to westbound while officials were investigating the crash, Cutler said.

Author

Dana Cadey

Join the Conversation

