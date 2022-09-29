 Skip to content

Podcast: Previewing Colorado Buffs football at…

Friday, September 30th 2022

Podcast: Previewing Colorado Buffs football at Arizona

University of Colorado Boulder’s Owen McCown throws against the UCLA defense during the game on September 24, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
BuffZone beat writers Brian Howell and Pat Rooney discuss Colorado football ahead of its trip to Arizona. The Buffs are still aiming to get their first win after an 0-4 start.

Be sure to subscribe to the BuffZone podcast on Apple.

 

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

