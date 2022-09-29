 Skip to content

Video: Previewing Colorado Buffs football vs….

77°F
Thursday, September 29th 2022

E-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

Video: Previewing Colorado Buffs football vs. Arizona

Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Colorado Buffaloes running back Deion Smith (20) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

BuffZone beat writer Brian Howell is joined by Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede.com to talk about Colorado’s upcoming football game at Arizona.

Author

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heritage Eagle Bend Homes

    Fred Smith has been helping people buy and sell Heritage Eagle Bend homes since they were first built in 2000. ...
  2. Hearty Soups And Sandwiches For Fall

    Enjoy the changing season with hearty soups and sandwiches from Your Butcher Frank. Green chile stew, beef mushroom barley, and...
  3. Home Buying And Selling In Boulder

    The home buying and selling experience can get complicated. Having an expert on your team makes it better! Patrick Dolan,...
  4. We Go Beyond Basic Banking

    Make High Plains Bank in Wiggins your partner for home loans! The team goes beyond basic banking — they empower...
  5. Discover Something New At Twin Peaks Liquor

    Once in a while you get in the mood to try something different. Discover something new in beer, wine or...