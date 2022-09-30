CU Buffs volleyball: USC outlasts Buffs in four sets

The Colorado volleyball team opened Pac-12 Conference play last week with an impressive road win.

The Buffaloes couldn’t quite notch another road win on Friday.

CU fell short in four tightly-contested sets at USC, dropping a 3-1 decision against the Trojans at the Galen Center. The Buffs fell to 0-13 all-time in road games against USC and 2-22 all-time against the Trojans.

The teams split the first two sets before the Trojans pulled ahead with a 25-19 win in Set 3.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth showdown as the Buffs tried to stay alive. CU held set point twice (24-23 and 25-24) but couldn’t hold off USC.

Maya Tabron led CU’s offense with 13 kills, while Lexi Hadrych added 11. Middle blocker Alexia Kuehl recorded four blocks and nine kills. CU (10-3, 2-1) posted a team hitting percentage of .215.

“A missed opportunity tonight,” CU head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I thought it was a competitive match when the ball was in play. Unfortunately, we helped them out with 15 service errors and couldn’t handle their jump server.”

CU’s Los Angeles trip to continues on Sunday at UCLA (1 p.m. MT).

USC 3, CU Buffs volleyball 1

CU 15 25 19 26

USC 25 23 25 28

LEADERS

Kills — CU: Tabron 13, Hadrych 11, Kuehl 9, Hart 8. USC: Fields 24, Wilson 11.

Assists — CU: Simpson 30, DeLuzio 11. USC: Tuaniga 37.

Aces — CU: Simpson 2. USC: Tuaniga 10.

Blocks — CU: Kuehl 4, Hart 3, Hadrych 3, Schneggenburger 3. USC: Williams 6, Weske 4.

Digs — CU: Lougeay 18, Tabron 9, Schneggenburger 8. USC: Trubint 15, Tuaniga 10.