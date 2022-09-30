Week in Art: Street Wise takes on Boulder, Open Studios launches three weeks of tours

Week’s highlights

Art Center of Estes Park: Berthoud artist Pat Sebern has been creating art since the ’70s when she started in Denver. Her newest exhibition, “A Blaze Of Color,” opens with a reception 5-7 p.m. Friday and features her oil and pastel works; exhibit is up through Nov. 7; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Boulder Open Studios: This annual, free, self-guided tour of more than 150 artists’ studios across the county kicks off with an opening reception for its preview exhibit at 5:30-8 p.m. at Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder. The display will feature art from each participating artist; Open Studios runs noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16; Find maps and more info at openstudios.org/open-studios-tour.

Street Wise Mural Festival: This party paints the town colorful this weekend with a slew of events through Sunday. More than two dozen artists will create 16 new murals around town and the crew at Street Wise will host guided mural tours, workshops, e-bike tours, a panel discussion, an exclusive screening of digital art films and special pop-up projection installations. Friday, the official art exhibit and happy hour launches from 6-9 p.m. at Street Wise, 1909 Broadway, Suite 100, Boulder, where visitors can view and purchase works. Following is the launch party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Junkyard Social Club, 2525 Frontier Ave., Boulder, where there will be live music from Tigress Pantera, dance performances from Fractal Society and breakdance battle with Mi Chantili. There will be wine, food and more; Find all the info, including mural maps, at streetwiseboulder.com.

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery: Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1100 Spruce St., Boulder; anasartgallery.com.

Art and Soul Gallery: Hanging fringe works by Beth Naumann; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com.

Art Parts: Non-profit creative reuse center; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International: Antique maps, prints and vintage posters; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 1237 Pearl St., Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Just As I Am,” large-scale painting and printmaking artworks by Kristopher Wright; “A Home In Between,” works by Erin Hyunhee Kang, whose home was damaged during the Marshall Fire; both up through Jan. 22; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through Oct. 23; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Frasier: “Shifts Over Time,” works from Belgin Yucelen, through Oct. 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 350 Ponca Place, Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Macky: “Aqueous Bodies,” Marcella Marsella explores trauma and healing through textile and collage, through Nov. 13; Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., #104, CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: “Rocky Mountain Rescue: 75 years of Search and Rescue Leadership,” a photo exhibit and historical narrative, through Nov. 10; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibits.

The Crowd Collective: Open Studios 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.

Dairy Arts Center: “Water is Life,” artists examine human access to clean water, through Nov. 19; “Homelands,” works by Arapahoe, Cheyenne and Ute artists on display in the new Creative Nations Sacred Space, through Nov. 26; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

East Window: Excerpts from Leroy F. Moore Jr.’s graphic novel “KRIP HOP: Volume 1,” illustrated by Ace Robles; view daily from the outside until 11 p.m. through Oct. 31; 4949 Broadway, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

East Window South: “Geometric Foundations,” by Marina Kassianidou, features repurposed works on discarded log-log graph paper that was printed by the USGS water division; through Oct. 28, by appointment, email info@eastwindow.org; East Window South, 4949 Broadway, Unit 102-C, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

The Gallery at Bus Stop: Open Studios 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop-culture art mashups made from reclaimed vinyl and books; 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Museum of Boulder: “The Artists of Voces Vivas,” a specialized exhibit for Open Studios features work by local Latino artists, through Oct. 19; “Traveling to School in Boulder County: What Moves You?” exhibit looks at transportation, through Nov. 8; “Voces Vivas,” explores county’s Latino heritage, through Feb. 26; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center: Open Studios tours noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.

Phil Lewis Art: From T-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the visionary artists’ work is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.

POP! Gallery: Open Studios’ part artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery features a unique mix of Boulder County artists’ works for sale; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjällräven; popgalleryboulder.com.

R Gallery: “Impressionism” group exhibit, runs through Oct. 16; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Yard: Aboriginal, local and national art; call for hours; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

​Shark’s Ink: “Drawn From Dust,” color lithograph by Terry Maker, is a mesmerizing visual puzzle of soothing colors; 25 prints available; $2,600; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyons; sharksink.com.

SmithKlein Gallery: New works by North Carolina-based artist Jeff Cohen explore deconstructed imagery; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com.

CU Art Museum: “Onward and Upward: Shark’s Ink” celebrates the “Sharkive,” a collection that CU acquired from Shark’s Ink, a print publisher and lithography studio directed by Bud Shark in Lyons, through July 2023; “Lasting Impressions,” the museum’s collection of American prints from the 1940s, open through June 2023; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: “Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley,” “Frozen in Time” and “Horses in the North American West” in the Anthropology Hall; “Antarctica: More than Meets the Eye,” “Hungry Birds” and “Ross Sea: The Last Ocean” in BioLounge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum

For tips about opportunities, grant information and art news, visit Boulder County Arts Alliance at bouldercountyarts.org.

Longmont area

Firehouse Art Center: “Memento Vivre,” artist-in-resident Jono Wright’s summer works, through Oct. 2; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The Great Frame Up: Pastel works on display from the Pastel Society of Colorado, through Oct. 7; 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Longmont Museum: “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” family-friendly exhibit looks at Colorado’s history of homes, through Jan. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Walnut Gallery: Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art: Closing party for the annual “Square Foot Auction” runs from 6-8 p.m. Friday; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Columbine Gallery: More than 800 National Sculpture Guild pieces adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.

Independence Gallery: Vibrant gallery featuring local artists and rotating exhibits; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.

Lincoln Gallery: Regional Fine Art Show, through Sept. 29; gallery open noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 429 Lincoln Ave., Loveland; ​​970-663-2407; lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features fine art, Native American jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beadwork and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or by appointment; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Loveland Museum: “Pyrography,” nature works from Julie Bender, through Sunday; “Nurture: Bird Houses & Feeders as Sculpture,” group show; “Beneath the Bird Feeder,” bird photography by Carla Rhodes, both up through Nov. 27; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

Did we miss your exhibit? Please email features@prairiemountainmedia.com with “art listings” in the subject line.