CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Washington Huskies

CU Buffs women’s soccer at Washington Huskies

KICKOFF: Sunday, 2 p.m. MT, Husky Soccer Stadium, Seattle, Wash.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Washington.

RECORDS: Colorado 6-2-3, 0-0-1 Pac-12 Conference; Washington 7-1-2, 1-1-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (10 goals, one assist); F Civana Kuhlmann, Gr. (eight goals, four assists); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (four goals, two assists); MF Jenny Beyer, So. (two goals, three assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.773 save percentage, 1.46 goals-against average). Washington — F Summer Yates, Gr. (three goals, six assists); F Karlee Stueckle, Gr., (four goals, three assists); F Kyla Ferry, Sr. (four goals, two assists); F Hailey Still, Jr. (four goals); GK Olivia Sekany, Gr. (.625 save percentage, 0.76 goals-against average).

NOTES: Washington received 11 points in this week’s United Soccer Coaches top 25, unofficially landing at No. 27…The Buffs have received a goal from either Shyra James or Civana Kuhlmann in every game this season…Buffs goalie Dani Hansen, who began her collegiate career at Washington, has gone 1-1-1 against her former team since joining the Buffs…UW’s Kyla Ferry spent her freshman season at CU in 2019, appearing in 14 games. Ferry has recorded six goals and two assists in 25 games with the Huskies over the past two seasons…The Buffs have suffered just one loss in their past 10 games against UW, going 5-1-4…CU returns home to host Oregon State (Thursday, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) and Oregon (Sunday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m.).