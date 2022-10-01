Football: Hapless Colorado Buffs routed by Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Give Karl Dorrell credit for this: When he continually says that the Colorado football team has a lot of work to do, he’s not lying.

How much longer he’s in charge of that work remains to be seen.

On Saturday night at Arizona Stadium, Dorrell’s Buffaloes were routed once again, 43-20 against host Arizona.

This was, at least, the Buffs’ closest game of the season as they posted a season high in points. They had lost by 25 points or more in the first four games.

Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura threw for 484 yards and six touchdowns – to five different receivers. It matches the most passing yards by an opposing quarterback in CU history. Jacob Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards, while Dorian Singer caught nine passes for 163 for Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12).

CU (0-5, 0-2) fell to 4-15 in their last 19 games and 14 of those losses have come by at least 15 points.

Dorrell, in his third season at CU, has two years remaining on his contract, but is squarely on the hot seat as the Buffs continue to struggle. CU has a bye next week.

As they’ve done routinely, the Buffs fell behind early, struggled to generate much consistency on offense and couldn’t stop the opposition on defense.

Arizona finished with 673 total yards – the fourth-most ever allowed by a CU defense.

Arizona shredded the Buffs’ defense for 400 yards in the first half alone, building a 26-13 lead before the break.

The Wildcats opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring march to take a 7-0 lead and added a 12-play, 75-yard drive on its second to go up 13-0. Both possessions ended with de Laura throwing touchdown passes, one to Michael Wiley and one to Jacob Cowing.

In between those two scores, CU did get one of its own, as McCown led the Buffs on a 70-yard drive. He capped that march with a 1-yard touchdown run – CU’s first first-quarter touchdown on offense in seven games.

Arizona built its lead to 26-7 late in the first half, though, as de Laura threw touchdown passes to Dorian Singer and Tanner McLachlan.

McCown threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Arias before intermission to cut the deficit to 26-13, but couldn’t creep any closer in the second half.

Midway through the third quarter, de Laura threw his fifth touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to Tetairoa McMillan to give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the night, 33-13.

CU responded, however, with a 75-yard drive, with Anthony Hankerson getting in the end zone on a 7-yard run.

Arizona increased its lead to 36-20 with a Tyler Loop field goal late in the third quarter and made it 43-20 on a de Laura-to-Wiley 5-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.