SportsCollege Sports Video: Analysis of Colorado’s loss at Arizona Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Colorado quarterback Owen McCown (7) throws a pass against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) By Brian Howell | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: October 2, 2022 at 2:07 a.m. | UPDATED: October 2, 2022 at 2:07 a.m.BuffZone beat writer Brian Howell joins Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede to talk about Colorado’s 43-20 loss at Arizona. Brian Howell | Sports Writer Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010. bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com Follow Brian Howell @brianhowell33 Join the ConversationWe invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.
Join the Conversation
We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.