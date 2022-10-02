Win at UCLA gives CU Buffs volleyball a split in Los Angeles

The Colorado volleyball team salvaged a result out of its trip to Los Angeles.
Two days after dropping a closely fought four-set decision at USC, the Buffaloes rebounded to post a 3-1 win at UCLA on Sunday, topping the Bruins 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23.
CU was swept by UCLA last year, but Sunday’s win gave the Buffs at least one win against the Bruins in four of the past five seasons. CU improved to 11-3 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. With only a quarter of the conference schedule complete, CU already is one win away from matching its total of Pac-12 wins from a year ago (5-15).
It was a balanced effort defensively for CU, as six different players recorded at least three blocks. Alexia Kuehl led the way with her second 10-block performance of the season, followed by Meegan Hart with seven blocks, Maya Tabron and Jill Schneggenburger with five apiece, and Lexi Hadrych and Taylor Simpson with three.
Tabron provided a huge spark offensively, recording 17 kills on a .357 hitting percentage. Tabron added 11 digs for a double-double and also contributed a pair of aces. Hadrych, a transfer from UCLA, had 13 kills with a .220 hitting percentage in her return to Pauley Pavilion.
Simpson led the offense with 27 assists while Brynna DeLuzio recorded a double-double with 13 assists and 11 digs. Schneggenburger posted 12 while Katie Lougeay added 10.
CU benefitted from 34 attack errors from UCLA (6-7, 0-4).
“Really competitive match today,” CU head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I’m proud of our team’s grit rebounding from our match on Friday. This was a total team win.”
CU returns home for a key Friday night battle against No. 9 Stanford (7 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).
Colorado 3, UCLA 1
CU 25 26 23 25
UCLA 19 24 25 23
Leaders
Kills — CU: Tabron 17, Hadrych 13. UCLA — Ndiaye 22, McCall 18.
Assists — CU: Simpson 27. UCLA — McKissock 51.
Aces — CU: Tabron 2, Simpson 1, DeLuzio 1. UCLA — McCall 1, Cole 1, McKissock 1.
Blocks — CU: Kuehl 10, Hart 7. UCLA — Alupei 6, Dodson 5.
Digs — CU: Schneggenburger 12, Tabron 11, DeLuzio 11, Lougeay 10. UCLA — Cole 18, Dueck 14, McKissock 13.
