CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers at CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Thursday, 3 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Oregon State 4-5-2, 0-3-0 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 6-3-3, 0-2-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Oregon State — F McKenna Martinez, So. (six goals, one assist); F Amber Jackson, Jr. (two goals, two assists); GK Hailey Coll, Jr. (.721 save percentage, 1.90 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (10 goals, one assist); F Civana Kuhlmann, Gr. (eight goals, five assists); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (five goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.736 save percentage, 1.79 goals-against average).

NOTES: The Buffs are just 1-3-2 in their past six games and will try to avoid their first winless start through the first four games of conference play since 2012…The Beavers are in their first season under head coach Lauren Sinacola, a former assistant at Notre Dame…CU posted an overtime win at home against OSU last year on Shyra James’ second goal of the game. The Beavers’ McKenna Martinez also scored two goals in that game…OSU went 4-2-2 during nonconference play but has opened its Pac-12 schedule with losses against Washington State, USC and UCLA, all at home…CU leads the all-time series 6-5-0, with a 3-2-0 edge at home…CU’s home series continues on Sunday against Oregon (1 p.m.).