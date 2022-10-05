SportsCollege Sports Photos: Colorado Women’s Basketball Media Day Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)CU women’s head coach, JR Payne, during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on Oct. 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer) Jada Wynn talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quay Miller talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Jaylyn Sherrod talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on Oct. 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photo) Charlotte Whittaker talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Lizzie Holder talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Aaronette Vonleh talks to a reporter during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU women’s head coach, JR Payne, during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: October 5, 2022 at 2:03 p.m. | UPDATED: October 5, 2022 at 2:08 p.m. Tags: Photos and Videos Cliff Grassmick | Photographer Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com Follow Cliff Grassmick @cliffpix Join the ConversationWe invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.
