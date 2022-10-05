 Skip to content

Photos: Colorado Women’s Basketball Media Day

  • CU women's head coach, JR Payne, ...

    CU women’s head coach, JR Payne, during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on Oct. 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Jada Wynn talks to reporters ...

    Jada Wynn talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Quay Miller talks to reporters ...

    Quay Miller talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Jaylyn Sherrod talks to reporters during ...

    Jaylyn Sherrod talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on Oct. 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photo)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Charlotte Whittaker talks to reporters ...

    Charlotte Whittaker talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Lizzie Holder talks to reporters ...

    Lizzie Holder talks to reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Aaronette Vonleh talks to a ...

    Aaronette Vonleh talks to a reporter during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU women's head coach, JR ...

    CU women’s head coach, JR Payne, during the University of Colorado, Boulder women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Author

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise

