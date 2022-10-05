SportsCollege Sports Photos:Colorado Men’s Basketball Media Day Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)KJ Simpson talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Javon Ruffin looks to drive during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Joe Hurlburt looks to get past Nique Clifford during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) J”Vonne Hadley looks to pass during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) KJ Simpson talks to Mark Johnson during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Javon Ruffin passes the ball past assistant coach, Rick Ray, during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Tristan da Silva shoots during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Quincy Allen talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) alen Gabbidon shoots during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, peeks around Lawson Lovering during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Javon Ruffin looks to pass during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) The ball gets away from Tristan da Silva during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Nique Clifford with a reporter during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) KJ Simpson drives on Nique Clifford during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Tristan da Silva talks to a reporter during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, peeks around Lawson Lovering during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: October 5, 2022 at 12:36 p.m. | UPDATED: October 5, 2022 at 12:37 p.m. Tags: Photos and Videos Cliff Grassmick | Photographer Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com Follow Cliff Grassmick @cliffpix Join the ConversationWe invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.
