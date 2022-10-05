 Skip to content

Photos:Colorado Men’s Basketball Media Day

Wednesday, October 5th 2022

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:KJ Simpson talks to reporters ...

    KJ Simpson talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Javon Ruffin looks to drive ...

    Javon Ruffin looks to drive during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Joe Hurlburt looks to get ...

    Joe Hurlburt looks to get past Nique Clifford during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU head basketball coach, Tad ...

    CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:J"Vonne Hadley looks to pass ...

    J”Vonne Hadley looks to pass during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:KJ Simpson talks to Mark ...

    KJ Simpson talks to Mark Johnson during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Javon Ruffin passes the ball ...

    Javon Ruffin passes the ball past assistant coach, Rick Ray, during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU head basketball coach, Tad ...

    CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Tristan da Silva shoots during ...

    Tristan da Silva shoots during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Quincy Allen talks to reporters ...

    Quincy Allen talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Jalen Gabbidon shoots during the ...

    alen Gabbidon shoots during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU head basketball coach, Tad ...

    CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, talks to reporters during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU head basketball coach, Tad ...

    CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, peeks around Lawson Lovering during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Javon Ruffin looks to pass ...

    Javon Ruffin looks to pass during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:The ball gets away from ...

    The ball gets away from Tristan da Silva during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Nique Clifford with a reporter ...

    Nique Clifford with a reporter during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:KJ Simpson drives on Nique ...

    KJ Simpson drives on Nique Clifford during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:Tristan da Silva talks to ...

    Tristan da Silva talks to a reporter during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • BOULDER-CO-October 5:CU head basketball coach, Tad ...

    CU head basketball coach, Tad Boyle, peeks around Lawson Lovering during the University of Colorado men’s basketball media day and practice on October 5, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise

