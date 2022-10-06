2022 Front Range guide to pumpkin patches, haunted houses, fall fests and Halloween parties

Here’s a roundup of all things fall — from pumpkin patches and haunted houses to burlesque shows and costume parties.

Stage

Dark Forest, a Halloween Burlesque Show: Boulder Burlesque dancers will lead the audience into a mythic realm of fear and seduction in the haunted woods. A portion of proceeds for the three-show run will benefit Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence; 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday; The Spark, 4847 Pearl St., Boulder; facebook.com/burlesqueboulder.

Pearl Street Paranormal Haunted History: Explore true tales of Boulder’s haunted past on a 90-minute walking haunted-history tour. Many of Boulder’s early residents allegedly fell victim to murder and mayhem, foul play and fatal misfortune — and some say not all who departed this mortal life still “rest in peace,” the tour’s site reads; 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; book online at ramblinrosiesbouldertours.com.

ShakesFear at CU: Shakespeare’s characters broke free from Shakespeare’s pages and are haunting the CU Boulder campus. In this immersive theatrical experience, audience members can explore Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre and face some bloody, ghostly and ghastly characters from The Bard’s work; 30-minute experience will have timed entry every 10 minutes from 7-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday and Oct. 12-16; cupresents.org.

Frankenstein Theater Hike: Arts in the Open’s production of “Frankenstein” takes patrons on a moderate hike, playing out scenes set in the icy polar regions where scientist Victor Frankenstein has chased the creature he brought to life. Due to adult themes, patrons must be ages 10 years old and up; 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30; Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

‘Talk About a Murder’ Dinner Theater: Longmont’s brand new theater and performing arts school, Locol Center, opens its doors with a murder-mystery whodunit dinner show. There will be food trucks, catering from local restaurants and a play that takes place on a talk show. Dinner is included with $60 ticket; 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 15, 29, Nov. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18,19; The Locol Center teen actors will put on “ZombieProm” – dubbed “‘Grease’ with a little bit of the undead mixed in” – from Oct. 28-30 for $10-$20; LoCol Center, 800 S. Hover St., #30, Longmont; thelocoltheatre.com/shows.

Sleepy Hollow Aerial Show: Broomfield’s Iluminar Aerial is taking patrons on a journey to the 1700s, where the Headless Horseman’s ghost haunts Sleepy Hollow, in New York, as he searches for his long-lost noggin. Aerialists, dancers and circus artists will perform the classic tale of mystery, murder and mischief; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15; The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $15-$25; artshub.org.

Parties

Dance Till You Glow Monster Ball: Bring out the claws, horns and fangs, because this party will have aerialists, glow paint, professional body painters, tricks and treats, craft cocktails and more. You gotta glow, you monster, you; 8 p.m. Friday; DV8 Distillery, 2480 49th St., E, Boulder; $10-$15; dv8.fun.

The Infernal Cabaret: A mystical variety show takes patrons through the depths of hell, alongside aerial cancers, contortionists and more entertainment. Dress to impress for a costume contest. There will be carnival games and live music from Jazz Manouche Band; 8 p.m. Oct. 14-15; Dv8 Distillery, 2480 49th St. E, Boulder; $25-$100; dv8.fun.

The Unconventional Convention: This Rocky Horror-themed dance party will have the costumes, the tunes and definitely the “Time Warp,” alongside Transylvanian-themed cocktails; 8 p.m. Oct. 22; DV8 Distillery, 2480 49th St., E, Boulder; $15-$25; dv8.fun.

The Shining Ball: The Stanley Hotel’s annual blood bash celebrates the Stephen King book that was inspired by the author’s stay at the Estes Park hotel. Local nine-piece soul band The Burroughs will perform, and costumes are highly recommended. The following weekend, Boulder’s famed cabaret-jazz group Devotchka will throw its Halloween Black Tie Ball for three nights; 7 p.m. Oct. 27-29; Shining Ball is 7 p.m. Oct. 22; Stanley Hotel, 333 E. Wonderview Ave., Estes Park; stanleyhotel.com.

The Blood Bath Bash: DV8 is calling all vampires, demons and ghouls to help celebrate the distillery turning seven, so it’s throwing a big Halloween party. Bring a token to the demonic altar and dance to “devilish” DJ tunes. Featured at the party: a midnight mass performance, photo booth, fortune readings, a blood-bath photo op, drag entertainment, aerial performances and more; 8 p.m. Oct. 29; DV8 Distillery, 2480 49th St., E, Boulder; $10-$35; dv8.fun.

Exotica Erotica Ball: An adult masquerade that encourages “naughty” costumes will offer an evening of entertainment that includes dancing, burlesque, aerialists, kink and fetish stations and a headlining show from Boulder-based cabaret dancers The Jezzebelles; 9 p.m. Oct. 31; The Riverside, 1724 Broadway, Boulder; $35; exoticaball.com.

Family

Meet the Spirits at Columbia Cemetery: This Boulder tradition awakens Boulder’s historic ghosts as Historic Boulder and city employees transform into famed locals. Keep an eye out for gunslinger Tom Horn, photographer Rocky Mountain Joe, CU Professor Mary Rippon, architect Chauncey Stokes and Civil War veteran Lew Wallace, aka “Indian Jack.” The family-friendly event will talk about the cemetery’s early days, along with its famed residents. There will be live music from a harpist and bagpipers, and members of the Buffalo Soldiers and Colorado’s Legendary Ladies will be present — plus there will be a scavenger hunt for kids. Rain date is Oct. 16; noon- 5 p.m. Sunday, Columbia Cemetery, 1201 9th St., Boulder; $5-$100, free for fourth graders; historicboulder.org/event/meet-the-spirits.

Boo! On the Farm: Growing Gardens is celebrating the fall harvest with its creepy-crawly garden critters at a Halloween-themed event where kids can make spooky flower arrangements, gather seeds of marigolds and pumpkins; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17; 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder; $85; growinggardens.org.

Tiny Terror Town: Frederick’s annual event will offer a safe place for kids and families to trick-or-treat at tiny homes in Crist Park. Plus, there’s a pet costume contest and the tiniest haunted house that’s located in the Miners Museum; 4-8 p.m. Oct. 22; Crist Park, 105 Fifth St., Frederick; frederickco.gov.

Longmont Halloween Parade: Costumed marauders will line up at 9:45 a.m. at Roosevelt Park for a parade that will stroll through downtown at 10 a.m. Trick-or-treating and masked merriment will happen at participating businesses on Main Street afterwards; 9:45 a.m. Oct. 29; 700 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont; longmontcolorado.gov.

Spooky Village: This annual family Halloween festival will have trick-or-treating at Longmont’s shopping hub, Village at the Peaks, where there will be hay rides, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, face painting, goblin train rides, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, carnival games, live entertainment and more. Costumed pet parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at Chuck and Don’s shop in the Village; the party runs from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29; Village at the Peaks, 1250 S. Hover Road, Longmont; villageatthepeaks.com.

Munchkin Masquerade: Tiny monsters, ghosts, goblins, unicorns, dinosaurs, dragons, fairies, princesses, superheroes, animals and more creatures will take over Pearl Street’s bricks on Halloween for trick-or-treating and general toddler/child/pre-teen madness. Recommended for children ages 12 and younger; 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com.

Music

Swingin’ Spooks Halloween Ball: Toss on a costume and dance to the swing-era music of Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Glenn Miller, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and more as The Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, featuring Deborah Stafford, belts out the tunes. Between sets, Lafayette-based Erica the Enchantress will wander the crowd, performing magic and mentalism. This event is family-friendly and all ages are welcome. Costumes are encouraged and there will be snacks — and patrons can bring their own wine or beer. Get there early for a free dance lesson at 7 p.m., party starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Avalon Ballroom, 6185 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; $5-$20; boulderdance.org.

Halloween Silent Disco: The disco returns for the first time since before the pandemic and this particular disco encourages costumes and a whole lot of dancing. There will be prizes for the best costume. An all-ages disco will start the party from 6-8:30 p.m., followed by the adult disco from 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Oct. 22; The Louisville Underground, 640 Main St., Louisville; $10-$80; thelouisvilleunderground.com.

Nightmare on Handbells: Denver’s Rocky Mountain Ringers are taking traditional handbells to a dark level. Join the group for a Halloween show that will feature an array of familiar spooky tunes right in time for the ghoulish season; 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 23; Dairy Arts Center’s Gordon Gamm Theatre, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; rmringers.org.

Halloween Rock Weekend at Nissi’s: On Friday, Oct. 28, jam out to sets from two Denver tribute bands: She Rocks, which belts out female rock hits from the the ’70s-’90s, and Arena Rock Stars, musicians who blast rock anthems of the ’80s to the present. Then on Saturday, Oct. 29, groove to Madonna tunes from Amanda V’s Material Girl band, along with a set from Denver funk group Hot Lunch Band, which performs R&B hits from the ’60s to the present. Dress like you love Halloween, there will be costume contests both nights; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29; Nissi’s, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Unit T, Lafayette; $15-$30; nissis.com.

Another World with GRiZ: Denver-based future-funk musician GRiZ, who recently released a banger with Boulder’s Big Gigantic, will headline a three-day party in Broomfield with the “Another World” tour, which is said to be an immersive experience. Mize, Rossy, Black Carl! and MZG will open the show; 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29; 1stBank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield; 1stbankcenter.com.

Motown Halloween Dance Party: This throwback costume party heads back to the ’60s, featuring music from the seven-piece Motown and Stax Revue tribute band, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, that will play nostalgic hits; 8-10 p.m. Oct. 29; Roots Music Project, 4747 Pearl St., Suite V3A, Boulder; $20; facebook.com/rootsmusicproject.org.

Masquerade Ball at Caribou Room: Boulder-based Banshee Tree will headline, bringing its danceable high-energy set to this Nederland costume party. Ned hip-hop group Powerlung Rangers will open the show. The kitchen will be open for take-out and in-house dining during the show, and there will be a costume contest; 8 p.m. Oct. 29, The Caribou Room, 55 Indian Peaks Drive, Nederland; $20; thecaribouroom.com.

Fests and faires

Pumpkin Pie Days, Vintage & Antique Market: St. Vrain Historical Society hosts this two-day event that will feature art from all over Colorado — ranging from rustic to shabby-chic pieces. After purchasing a few treasures, stop by the SVHS café for lunch and a few slices of pie — because nothing revs up the appetite like the sport of shopping; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 8 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 9; Boulder County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont; $10 (children under 12 free); stvrainhistoricalsociety.com/vintage-antique-markets.

Growing Gardens Community Harvest Fest: Hawthorn Community Gardens is throwing a party, complete with face painting, lawn games, goats, live bluegrass tunes, food trucks, a beer garden and more; 4-7 p.m. Oct. 12; 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder; suggested donation of $5-$25 per family; growinggardens.org.

Mollie McGee’s Fall Craft Market: Bringing in more than 150 vendors, this longstanding market event features local artisans selling handmade crafts, fine art and unique selections; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct.15-16, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont; $5 admission good for both days, children under age 12 are free; molliemcgee.com.

Lafayette Recreation’s Fall Festival: This celebration of fall features activities like a great pumpkin race, a pumpkin-decorating contest, spooky stories, arts and crafts, a glow-in-the-dark dance party, balloon animals and more. Pick up a pumpkin on Oct. 12-13 to decorate and drop it off on Oct. 21 to enter the competition; 6-8 p.m. Oct 22, Bob Burger Rec Center, 111 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette; free; cityoflafayette.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4372.

Pumpkins and corn mazes

Anderson Farms: Colorado’s longest-running 30-acre corn maze and pumpkin patch has a slew of activities that include private campfire sites, train and wagon rides, gem mining, pumpkin launching, a petting zoo, arts and crafts and more; closed Tuesdays; 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie; $17-$37, kids 3 and under free; andersonfarms.com.

Bartel’s Pumpkin Patch: Get comfy on a hayride, pet some farm animals and get lost in a hand-carved corn maze (for both kids and adults); 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 3424 E. Douglas Road, Fort Collins; free admission, with paid activities; thebartelspumpkinpatch.com.

Cottonwood Farm: This farm features a menagerie of animals, pumpkins, hayrides, a steam engine and several corn and bale mazes; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 10600 Isabelle Road, Lafayette; $5, kids under 5 and seniors free; cottonwoodfarms.com.

Fritzler Farm: NoCo’s iconic corn maze is also surrounded by a pumpkin patch, pedal go-karts, a barrel train, pumpkin cannon and more; 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 20861 CR 33, LaSalle; $19.95-$36.95; fritzlerfarmpark.com.

Hankins Farm: A corn maze, scavenger hunts, pedal-car races, a bouncy house, a corn cannon, a zombie shoot, a pumpkin patch and more will be on tap at this local farm; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, 26745 Weld County Road 17, Johnstown; $13.50; hankinsfarms.com.

Hergenreder Farms: Enjoy a pumpkin patch, corn maze, bale maze and corn sandbox at this family farm; noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 13332 County Road 5, Longmont; free; facebook.com/hergenrederfarms.

Jack Lantern’s Corn Maze: Celebrate fall with a cheery daytime corn maze, complete with a scavenger hunt. Explore the two pumpkin patches, pick up some seasonal decor, bounce in the bounce house, visit farm animals, race pedal cars and more; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2318 S. County Road 5, Fort Collins; $8-$12, children age 2 and under free; nococornmaze.com.

Munson Farms: Specializing in pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes, visitors can take a hayride, explore the corn maze and stock up on farm-fresh produce to use for zesting up fall cuisine; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 7355 Valmont Road, Boulder; free; munsonfarms.com.

Osborn Farm: On the weekends, this pumpkin farm has barrel trains and hayrides. Or head there on a weekday to pick your own pumpkins and fall crops. The farm welcomes leashed dogs to join in the family fun; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily; 1230 S. Boise Ave., Loveland; free; osbornfarm.com

Rock Creek Farm: Explore hundreds of pumpkins for the picking, then, when the sun goes down, explore the corn mazes — including this year’s Bigfoot-themed maze. Also available at the farm are corn-maze mystery games, farm animals and pumpkin sweets; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2005 S. 112th St., Broomfield; $6-$10; rockcreekfarm.com.

Rocky Mountain Pumpkin Ranch: Enjoy a carnival atmosphere every weekend in October with pony rides, a petting zoo, a hay maze, cornstalk tunnel, a fire truck slide and more; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, with the carnival Saturdays and Sundays; 9059 Ute Highway 66, Longmont; free admission, pay per-activity basis; rockymtnpumpkinranch.com.

7th Generation Farm: This farm provides folks with plenty of fall fun, including a hay-bale maze, a tractor hayride and mingling with farm animal friends; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, noon- 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, closed Mondays; 1536 Courtesy Road, Louisville; $6; 7thgenerationfarm.com.

Something from the Farm Pumpkin Patch: This family farm will take visitors on hayrides, or to explore a bale maze, shoot from a corn cannon and take up the popular sport of pumpkin trebuchet; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, 8020 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins; free admission with paid activities; somethingfromthefarm.com.

Spooky’s Pumpkin Patch: Spooky’s is stacked with the super-fancy pumpkins that have been bred with thick skins, the best ones for carving jack-o’-lanterns. The farm also sells carving kits, tools, carving patterns and battery-powered candles along with other fall decorative items; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, ​2601 S College Ave., Fort Collins; pumpkin prices vary, spookyspumpkinpatch.com.

Sunflower Farmfest: Kids and adults can hang out with the farm animals while learning about how they have been raised and loved. Aw. Feed the goats, sheep and llamas, and enjoy the free-roaming chickens, peacocks, turkeys and guinea pigs. Visitors can also kick back on a tire swing, sit in a tractor and help out on the farm; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, 11150 Prospect Road, Longmont; $17; sunflowerfarminfo.com.

Ya Ya Farm and Orchard: This you-pick-it apple orchard offers family fun with guided tours to check out barnyard animals — like draft horses, mini-donkeys, chickens, ducks and peacocks — and, of course, honey bees; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesday, Friday, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, 6914 Ute Highway, Longmont; yayafarmandorchard.com.

Haunted houses

The Empty Grave Haunted House: This immersive experience near Wibby Brewing will take brave ones on an interactive walk through a haunted factory that’s staffed by menacing employees working the graveyard shift; 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7-10 p.m. Sundays, through October; 218 Kimbark St., Longmont; theemptygrave.com.

Foothills Haunted House: This Boulder home will be transformed by high school students into a spooky palace with an urban legend theme; 7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 28-29 and Oct. 31, 7-11 p.m. Oct. 30; 4380 Snowberry Court, Boulder; $7-$8 (cash only at the door); bit.ly/3SUIfRs.

Scream Acres at Fritzler Farm: Not for they faint of heart, this place says, “Cling tightly to your loved ones as you navigate the darkest, most terrifying event in horror-entertainment.” Also featured is a beer garden, yard games and select farm attractions; dusk to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October; 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle; $32.95-$57.95; fritzlerscreamacres.com

Terror In The Corn at Anderson Farms: Explore 10 acres of sheer terror where you’ll will wind your way through a massive corn field filled with your darkest fears then wind up in Raven’s Gulch and a slew of abandoned buildings and darkened streets; 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Anderson Farms, 6728 County Road 3 1/4, Erie; $35-$52; terrorinthecorn.com.