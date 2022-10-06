CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 8 Stanford Cardinal

No. 8 Stanford Cardinal at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Friday, 7 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Stanford 8-4, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 11-3, 3-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Stanford — OH Kendall Kipp, Sr. (4.07 kills per set); S Kami Miner, So. (10.69 assists per set); MB McKenna Vicini, R-Jr. (1.27 blocks per set); L Elena Oglivie, Jr. (3.64 digs per set). Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.32 kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (9.12 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.44 blocks per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.24 blocks per set, 2.80 kills per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.42 digs per set).

NOTES: There is an early logjam atop the Pac-12 standings. CU and Stanford are two of four teams at 3-1 behind league leader Oregon (4-0)…The Buffs are 7-0 at home this season…All four of Stanford’s losses have occurred against teams currently ranked in the AVCA top 13 — Texas (1), Louisville (2), Penn State (13) and Oregon (12). The Cardinal also own wins against No. 11 Minnesota (then No. 3), No. 3 Nebraska and No. 16 Washington…CU has lost 24 of 25 matches all-time against Stanford, including the past 10 in a row…The Buffs finish the homestand on Sunday against Cal (noon).