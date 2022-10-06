 Skip to content

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 8 Stanford…

70°F
Thursday, October 6th 2022

e-Edition

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 8 Stanford Cardinal

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

No. 8 Stanford Cardinal at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Friday, 7 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Stanford 8-4, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 11-3, 3-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Stanford — OH Kendall Kipp, Sr. (4.07 kills per set); S Kami Miner, So. (10.69 assists per set); MB McKenna Vicini, R-Jr. (1.27 blocks per set); L Elena Oglivie, Jr. (3.64 digs per set). Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, Jr. (3.32 kills per set); S Taylor Simpson, So. (9.12 assists per set); MB Alexia Kuehl, R-Jr. (1.44 blocks per set); MB Meegan Hart, Gr. (1.24 blocks per set, 2.80 kills per set); DS/L Katie Lougeay, Sr. (3.42 digs per set).

NOTES: There is an early logjam atop the Pac-12 standings. CU and Stanford are two of four teams at 3-1 behind league leader Oregon (4-0)…The Buffs are 7-0 at home this season…All four of Stanford’s losses have occurred against teams currently ranked in the AVCA top 13 — Texas (1), Louisville (2), Penn State (13) and Oregon (12). The Cardinal also own wins against No. 11 Minnesota (then No. 3), No. 3 Nebraska and No. 16 Washington…CU has lost 24 of 25 matches all-time against Stanford, including the past 10 in a row…The Buffs finish the homestand on Sunday against Cal (noon).

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Heritage Eagle Bend Homes

    Fred Smith has been helping people buy and sell Heritage Eagle Bend homes since they were first built in 2000. ...
  2. Hearty Soups And Sandwiches For Fall

    Enjoy the changing season with hearty soups and sandwiches from Your Butcher Frank. Green chile stew, beef mushroom barley, and...
  3. Home Buying And Selling In Boulder

    The home buying and selling experience can get complicated. Having an expert on your team makes it better! Patrick Dolan,...
  4. We Go Beyond Basic Banking

    Make High Plains Bank in Wiggins your partner for home loans! The team goes beyond basic banking — they empower...
  5. Discover Something New At Twin Peaks Liquor

    Once in a while you get in the mood to try something different. Discover something new in beer, wine or...