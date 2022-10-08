CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks at CU Buffs women’s soccer

KICKOFF: Sunday, 1 p.m., Prentup Field.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at Pac-12.com/live/cubuffs.

RECORDS: Oregon 4-4-4, 2-2-0 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 7-3-3, 1-2-1.

KEY PLAYERS: Oregon — F Ajanae Respass, Fr. (four goals, two assists); M Trinity Morales, Fr. (one goal, two assists); F Lexi Romero, Sr. (two goals); D Jordan Snyder, Sr. (two goals); GK Leah Freeman, Jr. (.845 save percentage, 1.26 goals-against average). Colorado — F Shyra James, Jr. (11 goals, one assist); F Civana Kuhlmann, Gr. (nine goals, six assists); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (six goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.732 save percentage, 1.76 goals-against average).

NOTES: The Buffs ended a 1-3-2 slide with a 3-2 win at home on Thursday against Oregon State…CU’s Civana Kuhlmann needs one goal to give the Buffs multiple 10-goal scorers for just the third time in program history. It also happened in 2016 (Danica Evans 11 goals, Taylor Kornieck 11) and 2018 (Jorian Baucom 12, Tatum Barton 11). Kornieck also had nine goals in 2018…CU leads the all-time series 6-3-3 and is unbeaten in its past six matches against the Ducks (4-0-2)…Oregon’s Ajanae Respass is from Highlands Ranch and played for Valor Christian and Real Colorado…The Ducks are coming off a 1-0 win at Utah on Thursday…The Buffs play at Arizona on Friday (8 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Arizona).