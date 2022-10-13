CU Buffs women’s soccer preview: Arizona Wildcats

CU Buffs women’s soccer at Arizona Wildcats

KICKOFF: Friday, 8 p.m. MT, Mulcahy Soccer Stadium, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Arizona.

RECORDS: Colorado 8-3-3, 2-2-1 Pac-12 Conference; Arizona 4-6-2, 1-4-0.

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado — F Civana Kuhlmann, Gr. (10 goals, six assists); F Shyra James, Jr. (11 goals, one assist); F Kayleigh Webb, Gr. (six goals, two assists); D Hannah Sharts, Gr. (two goals, one assist); GK Dani Hansen, Sr. (.732 save percentage, 1.58 goals-against average). Arizona — M Sami Baytosh, Fr. (two goals, two assists); F/M Megan Chelf, Jr. (one goal, one assist); M Gianna Christiansen, So. (one goal, one assist); GK Hope Hisey, Sr. (.780 save percentage, 1.08 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU is unbeaten in its past eight matches against Arizona (4-0-4). The Buffs also are unbeaten in their past four visits to Arizona (3-0-1) and recorded a 1-0 win last year in Tucson on a goal from Shyra James…CU’s Civana Kuhlmann (T-6th) and James (T-10th) both have climbed into the list of top 10 single-season point totals in team history…Kuhlmann has recorded at least one point in her past nine games (seven goals, six assists during that span) and is one shy of matching the team record set by James earlier this season. James’ streak began with the last four games last year and continued through the first six games this year…The Wildcats have lost four of their past five matches but the one win was impressive, with UA posting a 1-0 win last week at then-No. 8 USC…The Buffs begin the weekend tied for 10th in the nation in scoring at 2.79 goals per game…After a one-game road trip, CU returns home to face top-ranked UCLA and No. 18 USC.