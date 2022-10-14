Week in Art: Last chance for open studios, Longmont Artists’ Guild fall sale, Mollie McGee’s craft market

Week’s highlights

BMoCA at Frasier: Colorado-based artist Karen Breunig, who explores themes of water through her vibrant, textural, and emotive works, opens the exhibit “Woman in the Water” on Monday. It will be on display through Jan. 15; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 350 Ponca Place, Boulder; bmoca.org.

Boulder Open Studios: This annual, free, self-guided tour of more than 150 artists’ studios across the county is wrapping up its three-week tour this weekend. Art-lovers can take a deep dive into our local art scene; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; Find maps and more info at openstudios.org/open-studios-tour.

Canyon Theater and Gallery: The Boulder Library’s main branch gallery is hosting an opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday for “Quantity of Life: Nature/Supernature,” a display that celebrates the natural world through seven artists’ works that range from sculpture and painting to collage; up through Nov. 27; Also on display: “Rocky Mountain Rescue: 75 years of Search and Rescue Leadership,” a photo exhibit and historical narrative, through Nov. 10; Main Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder; boulderlibrary.org/exhibits.

Firehouse Art Center: There will be an opening reception for two new Dia de los Muertos exhibits — “Catrinas on Parade,” filled with community Catrina paintings, and “Escúchame,” works from two emerging Latinx artists; 6-9 p.m. Friday; 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont; firehouseart.org.

The Great Frame Up: Longmont Artists’ Guild Holiday Show and Bazaar kicks off from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday for an opening night reception, it will be on display through Nov. 5.; 430 Main St., Longmont; longmont.thegreatframeup.com.

Loveland Art Studio Tour & Sale: The 14th annual event wraps its final weekend with free self-guided tours of more than 100 local artists in 30 locations. Visitors can meet the artists, buy works and learn about the creative process and personalities behind the pieces; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Map and information at lovelandartstudiotour.com.

Loveland Museum: A public reception will be held for “Legacy,” paintings and photographs of Western mountains and landscapes by James Disney, as well as “Double Vision,” an exhibit that features paintings by James Disney paired with photography by nature photographer Erik Stensland; 6-8 p.m. Friday, during Night on the Town. The exhibit will be up through Nov. 13; Also on display: “Nurture: Bird Houses & Feeders as Sculpture,” group show; “Beneath the Bird Feeder,” bird photography by Carla Rhodes, both up through Nov. 27; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland; lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

Mollie McGee’s Fall Craft Market: Bringing in more than 150 vendors, this longstanding market event features local artisans selling handmade crafts, fine art and unique selections; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont; $5 admission good for both days, children under age 12 are free; molliemcgee.com.

Boulder area

15th Street Gallery: Featuring work by Boston artist Nancy Simonds and Denver artist Tony Ortega; open by appointment only; 1708 15th St., Boulder; 303-447-2841; 15thstreetgalleryboulder.com

Ana’s Art Gallery: Art from local, African and Caribbean artists; noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1100 Spruce St., Boulder; anasartgallery.com.

Art and Soul Gallery: Hanging fringe works by Beth Naumann; 10 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; 1615 Pearl St., Boulder; artandsoulboulder.com.

Art Parts: Non-profit creative reuse center; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; 3080 Valmont St., Boulder; artpartsboulder.org

Art Source International: Antique maps, prints and vintage posters; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; 1237 Pearl St., Boulder; artsourceinternational.com.

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: “Just As I Am,” large-scale painting and printmaking works by Kristopher Wright; “A Home In Between,” works by Erin Hyunhee Kang, whose home was damaged during the Marshall Fire; both up through Jan. 22; “El movimiento sigue,” outdoor Los Seis de Boulder sculpture by Jasmine Baetz, through Oct. 23; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 1750 13th St., Boulder; bmoca.org.

BMoCA at Macky: “Aqueous Bodies,” Marcella Marsella explores trauma and healing through textile and collage, through Nov. 13; Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., #104, CU Boulder campus; bmoca.org.

Collective Community Arts Center: “Dia de los Muertos,” features artworks by Jaime Chihuan, Lilian Lara, Jose Mares and Centaurus High students along with a Community Ofrenda; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday; 201 N. Public Road, Lafayette; lafayetteco.gov.

The Crowd Collective: Final weekend of Open Studios, 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 4939 N. Broadway #58, Boulder; thecrowdboulder.com.

Dairy Arts Center: “Water is Life,” artists examine human access to clean water, through Nov. 19; “Homelands,” works by Arapahoe, Cheyenne and Ute artists on display in the new Creative Nations Sacred Space, through Nov. 26; 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; thedairy.org.

East Window and East Window South: The art space will consolidate under one roof in November, moving to 4550 Broadway, Suite C-3B2, Boulder. Before it moves, catch excerpts from Leroy F. Moore Jr.’s graphic novel “KRIP HOP: Volume 1” on view from the outside through Oct. 31 and “Geometric Foundations,” by Marina Kassianidou, on view inside the South gallery through Oct. 28; 4949 Broadway, Boulder; eastwindow.org.

Eldorado Springs Art Center: Art gallery and sculpture garden in the foothills; 8 Chesebro Way, Eldorado Springs; eldoradospringsartcenter.com.

The Gallery at Bus Stop: “Close Contact,” three projects that capture the pandemic’s complexity, by Heather Schulte, Carolyn Kerchof and Jessica Moon Bernstein-Schiano; closing reception 6-9 p.m. Nov. 4; 4895 N. Broadway, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org.

HiFi Jones Studio & Gallery: Jonathan Hanst’s pop-culture art mashups made from reclaimed vinyl and books; 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday or by appointment; 209 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; hifijones.com.

Museum of Boulder: “Open Studios” features more than 150 works of art from local artists participating in Open Studios, through Sunday; “The Artists of Voces Vivas,” work by local Latino artists, through Wednesday; “Traveling to School in Boulder County: What Moves You?” exhibit looks at transportation, through Nov. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays; 2205 Broadway, Boulder; museumofboulder.org.

Naropa University Art Galleries: Nalanda Campus, 6287 Arapahoe Ave.: Cube Gallery has local and international artists; Nalanda Gallery hosts guest artists and student exhibitions, Lounge Gallery operated by students. Arapahoe Campus, 2130 Arapahoe Ave.: Lincoln Gallery features local and regional artists. Paramita Campus, 3285 30th St.: Paramita Gallery has works in all media by regional artists; all open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; bit.ly/naropaart

NoBo Art Center: Final weekend for Open Studios tours, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 4929 Broadway, #E, Boulder; noboartdistrict.org/nobo-art-center.

Phil Lewis Art: From T-shirts to custom snowboards and prints to laser engraving, the visionary artists’ work is on display and for sale; 2034 Pearl St., Unit 102, Boulder; phillewisart.com.

POP! Gallery: Open Studios’ part artist-owned pop-up art and gift gallery features a unique mix of Boulder County artists’ works for sale; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; on 11th Street and Pearl Street, just south of Fjällräven; popgalleryboulder.com.

R Gallery: “Impressionism” group exhibit, runs through Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Monday; 2027 Broadway, Boulder; 303-447-2841; rgallery.art.

Rembrandt Yard: Aboriginal, local and national art; call for hours; 1301 Spruce St., Boulder; 303-301-2972; rembrandtyard.com

​Shark’s Ink: Bud and Barbara Shark’s lithograph studio that collaborates with distinguished artists from across the world; 550 Blue Mountain Road, Lyons; sharksink.com.

SmithKlein Gallery: New works by French artist Gerard Mortier, on display through Oct. 31; noon-5 p.m. daily; 1116 Pearl St., Boulder; smithklein.com.

CU Art Museum: “Onward and Upward: Shark’s Ink” celebrates the “Sharkive,” a collection that CU acquired from Shark’s Ink, a print publisher and lithography studio directed by Bud Shark in Lyons, through July 2023; “Lasting Impressions,” the museum’s collection of American prints from the 1940s, open through June 2023; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 1085 18th St., Boulder; cuartmuseum.colorado.edu.

University of Colorado Museum of Natural History: “Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley,” “Frozen in Time” and “Horses in the North American West” in the Anthropology Hall; “Antarctica: More than Meets the Eye,” “Hungry Birds” and “Ross Sea: The Last Ocean” in BioLounge; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday; CU Boulder Henderson Building, 15th and Broadway, Boulder; colorado.edu/cumuseum

For tips about opportunities, grant information and art news, visit Boulder County Arts Alliance at bouldercountyarts.org.

Longmont area

Longmont Museum: “Día de los Muertos,” features community-built ofrendas, among the work of local artists in the Swan Atrium, on display through Nov. 6; “Tipi to Tiny House: Hands-on Homebuilding,” family-friendly exhibit looks at Colorado’s history of homes, through Jan. 8; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday; 400 Quail Road, Longmont; longmontmuseum.org.

Osmosis Gallery: “A Splash of Color,” a fall exhibit of new works by Bill Enyart and Cha Cha; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 290 Second Ave., Niwot; osmosisartgallery.com.

Walnut Gallery: Features work from more than 50 artists in a wide range of media; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, and open by appointment; 364 Main St., Longmont; thewalnutgallery.com.

Northern Colorado

Art Center of Estes Park: “A Blaze Of Color,” oil and pastel works by Berthoud artist Pat Sebern,” through Nov. 7; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; 517 Big Thompson Ave., Estes Park; artcenterofestes.com.

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art: “Transcending the West,” explores works that challenge traditional Western subjects through a broad lens, including that of BIPOC, AAPI and LGBTQ+ artists; “Intuitive Cartographies,” large-scale fabric collage works by Eleanor Anderson; both up through Dec. 23; 310 N. Railroad Ave., Loveland; artworksloveland.org

Columbine Gallery: More than 800 National Sculpture Guild pieces adorn a garden with local paintings on display inside; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2683 N. Taft Ave., Loveland; columbinegallery.com.

Independence Gallery: Vibrant gallery featuring local artists and rotating exhibits is hosting its final weekend of Art Studio Tours Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; 233 E. 4th St., Loveland; independencegallery.com.

Lincoln Gallery: Final weekend to catch the Loveland Art Studio Tour, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 429 Lincoln Ave., Loveland; ​​ lincolngallery.com

Lone Tree Antiques and Fine Art Gallery: Features fine art, Native American jewelry and artifacts, Pueblo pottery, beadwork and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, or by appointment; 115 1st St., Eaton; lonetreeantiques.com.

Did we miss your exhibit? Please email features@prairiemountainmedia.com with “art listings” in the subject line.