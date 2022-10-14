Week in Theater: Boulder Opera’s Haunted Masquerade, ‘​Raised on Ronstadt’ at eTown and more

Week’s highlights

Boulder Opera’s Haunted Masquerade: This masked gala show will feature an evening of fun as Boulder Opera performs selections from “Magic Flute,” “Hansel and Gretel,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Phantom of the Opera” and more. A silent auction will benefit the company’s upcoming programs. Tickets include a Witches Brew (alcoholic or non-alcoholic); 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $20-$45; thedairy.org.

The Infernal Cabaret: A mystical variety show takes patrons through the depths of hell, alongside aerial cancers, contortionists and more entertainment. Dress to impress for a costume contest. There will be carnival games and live music from Jazz Manouche Band; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Dv8 Distillery, 2480 49th St. E, Boulder; $25-$100; dv8.fun.

​Raised on Ronstadt: Colorado creative GerRee Hinshaw wrote and performs in this show about one woman’s journey to self discovery through the sounds of her childhood — the genre-spanning music of Mexican-American artist Linda Ronstadt, Thursday through Nov. 6, Local Theater Company, eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder; $12-$40; localtheaterco.org.

ShakesFear, An Autumn’s Tale: Shakespeare’s characters have broken free of his pages and are haunting the CU Boulder campus. In this immersive theatrical experience, you’ll traverse the perimeter of the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre and face the most bloody, ghostly and ghastly characters from the Bard’s work; the 30-minute experience will have timed entry every 10 minutes from 7-9 p.m. nightly through Saturday; $16; cupresents.org.

Sleepy Hollow Aerial Show: Broomfield’s Iluminar Aerial is taking patrons on a journey to the 1700s, where the Headless Horseman’s ghost haunts Sleepy Hollow, in New York, as he searches for his long-lost noggin. Aerialists, dancers and circus artists will perform the classic tale of mystery, murder and mischief; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; The Arts Hub, 420 Courtney Way, Lafayette; $15-$25; artshub.org.

​Stone Animals: Actors perform a fantastical story about a typical American couple moving into a not-so-typical suburban neighborhood, 7 p.m. Saturday, Stories on Stage, Nomad Playhouse, 1410 Quince Ave., Boulder; $24; storiesonstage.org.

On stage

Blithe Spirit: Witty comedy about a novelist haunted by the ghost of his ex-wife, through Oct. 29, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st Place, Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

The Chinese Lady: Dramedy about the first Chinese woman seen in the United States in the early 19th century, through Sunday, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$50; denvercenter.org.

Coyote, Badger, Rattlesnake: Silly, fanciful and humorous examination of artifice versus reality, through Saturday, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; $name your price; buntport.com.

Frankenstein Hike: Arts in the Open’s “Frankenstein” takes patrons on a moderate hike, playing out scenes set in the icy polar regions where scientist Victor Frankenstein has chased the creature he brought to life. Patrons must be ages 10 years old and up; 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30; Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

Futurity: New folk musical that imagines a different kind of future, through Oct. 30, Aurora Fox Arts Center, 9900 East Colfax Ave., Aurora; aurorafox.org.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change: Musical comedy about dating, love, sex and relationships, through Oct. 22, 11 After Theatre Company and Centerstage Theatre Company, 901 Front St., Louisville; $26-$30; centerstagetheatrecompany.org.

Much Ado About Nothing: Shakespeare’s comedy filled with deception, humor and romance, through Nov. 6, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$70; denvercenter.org.

The River Bride: Brazilian fable told with magic realism, through Nov. 6, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; arvadacenter.org.

The Scarlet Pimpernel: Musical version of the swashbuckling novel about the French Revolution, through Nov. 6, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$66; coloradocandlelight.com.

Theater of the Mind: David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, through Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

Coming soon

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol: A theater troupe prepares for a Christmas radio broadcast in this musical comedy, Nov. 25-Dec. 4, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $32-$33; longmonttheatre.org.

Ain’t Too Proud — the Life and Times of The Temptations: Musical that follows the rise of the Motown group out of Detroit, Oct. 25-Nov. 6, DCPA Broadway, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $35-$120; denvercenter.org.

Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story: Musical that chronicles the life and tragic death of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, Oct. 21-Jan. 28, 2023, BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Road, Boulder; bdtstage.com.

The Crown Live: Two actors re-imagine how Elizabeth Windsor became Queen Elizabeth II, Nov. 2-20, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; denvercenter.org.

Little Red, A New Musical: Family-friendly musical telling of the Little Red Riding Hood story, Oct. 28-Dec. 18, Denver Center Theatre for New Audiences, 13th and Curtis streets, Denver; $16-$30; denvercenter.org.

Of Mice and Men: Classic tale of friendship during the Great Depression, Oct. 28-Nov. 12, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; cctlouisville.org.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.: Family-friendly musical featuring beloved holiday songs and characters, Nov. 12-20, Longmont Theatre Company, 513 Main St., Longmont; $12-$13; longmonttheatre.org.

Sisters in Law: The story of Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sandra Day O’Connor, Nov. 26-Dec. 11, Theatre Or, Newman Center, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver; newmantix.com.

Small Ball: New musical about Lilliputians, miracles and basketball, Oct. 30-Nov. 20, The Catamounts, Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver; thecatamounts.org.

