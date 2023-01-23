 Skip to content

News |
Monterey Park looks for answers in aftermath of…

34°F
Friday, January 27th 2023

e-Edition

Breaking News

News

News |
Monterey Park looks for answers in aftermath of deadly mass shooting

10 people were killed and 10 others injured during a mass shooting Saturday evening. The shooter died by an apparent suicide in Torrance.

By | chaire@scng.com, | yfarzan@scng.com, | rugonzales@scng.com, | eholshouser@scng.com, | jcain@scng.com, | rcarter@scng.com, | avergara@scng.com, | khutchings@scng.com, | hlee@scng.com, | brokos@scng.com, | kschallhorn@scng.com, | ltat@scng.com and | hlykke@scng.com | Long Beach Press-Telegram
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
  • Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, at...

    Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, at podium, holds a press conference outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to announce the name of the suspect in the mass shooting at Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

  • A man prays as he joins a group of religious...

    A man prays as he joins a group of religious leaders from all faiths during a prayer circle outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

  • A group of pastors and others join in a prayer...

    A group of pastors and others join in a prayer circle at the intersection of Garvey Avenue and N. Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

  • Hannah Koester, 26, of Pasadena, left, embraces Lor-Shing Hsu, 29,...

    Hannah Koester, 26, of Pasadena, left, embraces Lor-Shing Hsu, 29, of Alhambra during a prayer circle outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to pray for the victims of the mass shooting at Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

  • Despite a mass shooting in Monterey Park the night before,...

    Despite a mass shooting in Monterey Park the night before, thousands of spectators are show up for the Westminster Tet Parade celebration on Sunday, January 22, 2023. (Photo by Mindy Schauer, Orange County Register/SCNG)

  • Congresswoman Judy Chu discusses the recent mass shooting that occurred...

    Congresswoman Judy Chu discusses the recent mass shooting that occurred in Monterey Park at the Monterey Park City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

  • Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and Monterey Park...

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna and Monterey Park Chief of Police Scott Wiese during the press confrence about the recent mass shooting that occurred in Monterey Park at the Monterey Park City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

  • Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo, second from right, joins others...

    Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo, second from right, joins others in prayer outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 for the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

of

Expand

The morning after a chaotic, heartbreaking Sunday spent responding to the shocking attack on a Monterey Park dance hall — the investigation ending with a suicide in a shopping center parking lot on the other side of the county — law enforcement and local leaders alike on Monday, Jan. 23, will strive to find the answers to the myriad questions left in the aftermath of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting since last year’s Uvalde, Texas, massacre.

A gunman killed 10 and injured another 10, some critically, inside a Monterey Park ballroom late Saturday, turning a festive night of celebrating the Lunar New Year into one of terror, and setting off a hunt for the suspect that stretched into the South Bay – which ultimately ended with the man shooting himself.

Update: Monterey Park mass shooting death toll now at 11

The following day, initially meant to continue the new year festivities, suddenly became mournful as the 61,000 residents of Monterey Park – as well as the rest of Southern California – awoke to news of bloodshed in the normally sleepy town.

As the manhunt continued, experts discussed how the shooting could rekindle fears in the wider Asian American community that has struggled with a recent rise in hate crimes – even as the shooter’s motives remain unknown – while the proliferation of firearms and gun violence in America once again moved to the center of political debates.

The day ended, however, in something resembling bittersweet victory.

This image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a male suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, Calif. Authorities have identified the suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and say that Tran was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)
Authorities identified the shooting suspect as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran and say that Tran was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The suspect, Huu Can Tran, was dead – by his own hand. More death had been avoided, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, when two community members in nearby Alhambra disarmed the man at a second dance studio.

And, multiple officials said, the community could now begin to heal.

“Feel safe. You are no longer in danger because the shooter is dead,” said U.S. Rep. Judy Chu, who represents the area and once served as Monterey Park mayor. “This community is resilient. What I see at this moment is that we are indeed resilient. We are stronger together.”

The downtown area of Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles with a population that’s about 65% Asian, enjoyed a joyous mood earlier Saturday as thousands converged to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

But shortly after the city’s Lunar New Year event ended, chaos unfolded.

A man, who Luna later identified as Tran, 72, sprayed gunfire into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, on West Garvey Avenue, which had been filled with folks continuing the Lunar New Year revelry.

Five men and five women were left dead. Details on the victims had not been released by Sunday evening.

Within minutes, Monterey Park police officers had converged on the scene, benefitting from the Police Department being close to the ballroom and still having folks working the site of the city celebration, said Chief Scott Wiese.

The officers, Wiese said during a Sunday morning press conference, saw people flood out of the dancehall.

But they did not find Tran.

Instead, he apparently made his way north to Alhambra.

The man, seen in surveillance footage wearing eyeglasses and what appeared to be a beanie, entered the Lai Lai Ballroom, about three miles away, Luna said Sunday evening.

But before bloodshed could begin there, Luna said during the day’s last press conference, two community members disarmed him.

The weapon found there, Luna said, was a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine – meaning it could hold more ammunition than normal.

That weapon, Luna said he believed, is not legal in California.

Related: Suspect in Monterey Park massacre may have had illegal semi-automatic handgun

“I consider the two men to be heroes,” Luna said of those who stopped a second shooting from happening. “It could have been much worse.”

But when police arrived in Alhambra, Tran was once again gone.

By dawn, a full retinue of law enforcement agencies had begun investigating the mass shooting.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department ultimately took over the investigation.

At the Sunday morning press conference, details were relatively scant, though Luna did say there was a white “van of interest” and said detectives were keeping “an open mind” to any possible motives.

Those motives were still unknown, at least publicly, as Sunday ended.

Law enforcement authorities investigate a white van in Torrance on Sunday, Jan 22, 2023 which may contain the suspect in Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)
Law enforcement authorities investigate a white van in Torrance on Sunday, Jan 22, 2023 which may contain the suspect in Saturday night’s mass shooting in Monterey Park. (Photo by Brittany Murray, Press-Telegram/SCNG)

Tran apparently switched out the van’s plates, Luna said, and traveled about 31 miles southwest across the county to Torrance, the South Bay’s largest city.

Torrance police officers, on the lookout, spotted the van near Sepulveda and Hawthorne boulevards, not far from the Del Amo shopping center.

The van pulled into a shopping center and officers left their patrol vehicles to approach it, Luna said.

And a single shot rang out.

The officers, Luna said, retreated and called for backup. Two armored vehicles boxed in the van.

The area was blocked off with crime tape, and the area became a dramatic mise-en-scene, with LASD officials saying they feared the van could have explosives or chemicals.

A hazardous materials team and the bomb squad were called in. At one point, a sheriff’s helicopter – one of many circling the area – touched down in a nearby Amazon Go parking lot.

SWAT confirmed Tran was dead, Luna said.

He shot himself. The driver’s side window was pierced with a bullet hole.

Investigators recovered a handgun from the van, Luna said later Sunday. They also found multiple pieces of evidence that tied Tran to both the Monterey Park shooting and the interrupted one in Alhambra.

But the public would have to wait several hours, until a Sunday evening press conference in Monterey Park, to hear official word from Luna that the gunman was dead.

Across the county, meanwhile, Alhambra’s downtown – filled with scores of families, friends, local officials and vendors celebrating the Asian community’s biggest holiday – was similarly shut down.

Police and media members populated the area instead.

Crime tape circled the dance studio’s building, one of many in an area populated with strip malls.

Congresswoman Judy Chu discusses the recent mass shooting that occurred in Monterey Park at the Monterey Park City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)
Congresswoman Judy Chu discusses the recent mass shooting that occurred in Monterey Park at the Monterey Park City Hall on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Dean Musgrove, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Elected officials, including President Joe Biden — who decreed that flags be flown at half-staff on all government buildings until sunset on Thursday — and Gov. Gavin Newsom — who touched down in the city to meet with officials and residents — offered their support for Monterey Park.  Clerics prayed for the city, including the Los Angeles region’s archbishop.

“My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations,” said Rep. Judy Chu, the area’s congresswoman.

Asian American organizations also decried the shooting.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year,Newsom said on social media. “Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night.”

Educators and administrators in four different school districts serving the city’s residents worked to offer help to students impacted by the shooting and their families. Local officials launched a resource center for residents not far from the shooting site.

Some Lunar New Year events planned elsewhere for Sunday were canceled, though others continued as planned.

The USC Pacific Asia Museum, for example, nixed its festival on Sunday, out of respect for the victims and to be cautious. The Tet Festival, in Orange County’s Little Saigon, went on as planned, as did a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jose Gomez in Chinatown.

Other organizations, including Stop AAPI Hate, which collects data on rising Asian American hate crimes, issued a statement, declaring that mass shooting contributed to an enduring unease that has plagued the community in recent years.

“Our community has faced so much tragedy and trauma over the last several years,” the group said. “This tremendous act of violence, on one of the most important days of the year for many Asian Americans, at a place where Asian American families come to gather and celebrate, is sending shockwaves through our community.”

Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, at podium, holds a press conference outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to announce the name of the suspect in the mass shooting at Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)
Sheriff Robert Luna of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, at podium, holds a press conference outside Monterey Park City Hall in Monterey Park on Sunday, January 22, 2023 to announce the name of the suspect in the mass shooting at Star Dance Studio. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register/SCNG)

At Monterey Park City Hall, meanwhile, a memorial was set up for those looking for a place to collectively grieve.

The memorial started small, with only a smattering of balloons and flowers, but it was expected to grow. A community vigil is planned there Monday night.

A crisis center for families of victims and others was also set up at the Langley Senior Citizen Center. In the afternoon, there was a prayer circle outside.

Later Sunday night, police pulled down the crime-scene tape that had closed off the ballroom.

Kristina Hayes is familiar with the ballroom’s interior.

The building’s storefront exterior belies what’s inside, said Hayes, an instructor there since 2001. It has a large, proper ballroom, she said, with the “exquisite floors” having plenty of space on which dancers can whirl around.

Pedro Corado, an Inglewood resident, was the first to lay flowers and a candle outside the building, once the crime scene tape was gone.

“It didn’t just hurt Monterey Park, it hurt LA,” Corado said. “You don’t want something like this to pass over without notice.”

Earlier Sunday evening, Luna – with a gaggle of other law enforcement and elected officials behind him – stepped to the lectern to reveal the identity of the shooter who hurt the community and his apparent suicide.

Yet the investigation continues — spanning the Southland: Law enforcement officials, for example, executed a search warrant around 8 p.m. at the senior community in Hemet, said Alan Reyes, a spokesperson with that city’s Police Department.

Tran lived there, he said.

What officials were looking for, though, wasn’t immediately known. And other questions also remain unanswered.

How, for one, was Tran connected to the dance studios – or was he? Why did he rain bullets inside a building meant to bring the community together, and during a celebration no less? How did he obtain his weapons?

Clarity, officials said, will hopefully arrive in the coming days.

But for now, there are other, more personal concerns, such as whether the critically injured will recover, how will the community support the victims’ families and how will residents feel safe again.

One resident who lives across the street from the senior center, for example, said the shooting has shattered his feeling of safety in his city.

“That’s not something I thought could ever happen in Monterey Park,” said Eric Ching. “But it was here, and it took the lives of 10 people and another 10 are in the hospital fighting for the right to live.”

Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo broke down and cried when discussing the tragedy.

“I haven’t slept in 24 hours,” he said. “It’s overwhelming.”

And the Monterey Park community is grieving.

Staff writers Josh Cain, Ryan Carter, Yusra Farzan, Ruby Gonzalez, Emily Holshouser, Kristy Hutchings, Hunter Lee, Hannah Lykke, Brian Rokos, Kaitlynn Schallhorn, Linh Tat and Allyson Vergara contributed to this report.

Author

Chris Haire | Coastal cities editor for Long Beach Press-Telegram and Torrance Daily Breeze, SCNG

Chris Haire has a bachelor's degree in journalism at San Francisco State University and a master's degree, with honors, from the Columbia University School of Journalism. Chris came to the Orange County Register as an intern; four months later, he became a staffer. Currently, he is coastal cities editor for the Long Beach Press-Telegram and Daily Breeze, part of the Southern California News Group.
Author

Yusra Farzan | Reporter

Yusra Farzan is a multimedia journalist who has reported on social issues as they intersect with race and religion for The Guardian, Insider, NPR, Buzzfeed News, Teen Vogue, NextCity.Org and PBS SoCal KCET. Her career began at UAE's largest English news daily, Gulf News on the entertainment beat. She holds a master's degree from the University of Southern California. In her free time, she loves to bake, read, watch soccer or go on hikes.
Author

Ruby Gonzales | Reporter

Ruby Gonzales started working for the company in 1991. Since then she has written about cities, school districts and the San Gabriel River. Her current beat includes breaking news, crimes and courts for the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena Star News and Whittier Daily News. When not in crime reporter mode, she frequents the remaining bookstores in the San Gabriel Valley, haunts craft stores or gets dragged to eateries by a relative who is a foodie. Ruby has a bachelor's degree in print journalism with a minor in cultural anthropology from the University of Southern California.
Author

Emily Holshouser | Reporter

Emily Holshouser is an Los Angeles-based reporter who came to California from North Carolina in 2018. Emily began her career at the Cal State Northridge Daily Sundial, where she covered cops, protests, and utilities. She previously worked at ABC7 as an assignment desk editor and video journalist. In her time as a reporter, Emily has covered the George Floyd protests, Trump rallies in Beverly Hills, incarceration, and Los Angeles education. In addition to journalism, Emily also loves video games and Taylor Swift.
Author

Josh Cain | Reporter

Josh Cain's interest in writing and reporting the news started as a kid growing up in Orange County, California. He attended journalism school at Boston University. Since 2016, he's worked at what would become the Southern California News Group, first as a digital editor for SCNG's San Gabriel Valley newspapers, then as a crime, cops and courts reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News.He's affiliated with the Asian American Journalists Association, Los Angeles chapter, for which he was elected a board member in 2019. As a chapter, the association represents Asian and Pacific Islander reporters in the Los Angeles area. It also sponsors and manages a small number of internships for local newspapers, online news publications and radio stations. Most of the funding for those internships comes through membership dues, but the association also raises funds through its annual Trivia Bowl. For the competition, local media companies and other businesses buy tables for their employees to participate.
Author

Ryan Carter | Reporter

Ryan Carter is an editor for the Southern California News Group, who also writes stories for the group. Ryan started his career writing obituaries at the Glendale News-Press, before working as assistant city editor for Times Community News (Division of the L.A. Times) and city editor for the Glendale News-Press, San Bernardino Sun and L.A. Daily News. Ryan earned a BA degree in Political Science from UCLA and in 2022 earned his Master's of Legal Studies at UCLA.
Author

Allyson Vergara | Reporter

Allyson Vergara covers local news and enterprise stories in the Inland Empire for the Southern California News Group. She has covered Asian and Latino American issues and culture, the Filipino community in Los Angeles, and religion in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. She has also written for local and national outlets including NBC News, the LA Times, Angelus News, KCETLink, The Daily Pilot, America Magazine, National Catholic Reporter, The Tablet and Asian Journal. She earned a master's degree from CUNY Newmark School of Journalism in New York City, after attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles for undergrad. She loves hiking and a good game of Scrabble.
Author

Kristy Hutchings | Reporter

Kristy Hutchings covers all things Long Beach — including local government, politics, and the environment. Prior to joining the Press-Telegram, she served as the Daily Breeze's lead city hall reporter. Hutchings holds a B.A. in communication and M.S. in journalism from the University of Southern California.
Author

Hunter Lee

Author

Brian Rokos | Reporter

Brian Rokos has worked in newspapers since 1985, at the Mountain Democrat in Placerville, News Chronicle in Thousand Oaks, the Cincinnati Post, the Orange County Register and currently The Press-Enterprise/Southern California News Group. Among the major stories he has covered are destructive wildfires, Christopher Dorner's rampage, the San Bernardino terrorist attack, Chase Merritt murder trial and the Perris torture case.
Author

Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Politics & City Editor

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a politics and city editor with the Orange County Register. She previously served as the editor in chief of The Missouri Times, overseeing print, television, and newsletter coverage of the State Capitol. Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East. She studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina.
Author

Linh Tat | Reporter

Before joining the Los Angeles Daily News in 2020, Linh Tat covered K-12 and higher education as a statehouse reporter for POLITICO New Jersey. Linh started her career in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she worked as a night cops, city hall and education reporter for Bay Area News Group. After moving to the East Coast, she joined The Record newspaper in New Jersey in 2011. There, she was introduced to the world of Superfund sites while covering several municipalities and also spent time covering state and federal courts. Linh is a product of California's public school system and attended UCLA. Linh returned to her home state of California in 2019.
Author

Hanna Lykke | Reporter

Hanna Lykke is a crime and public safety reporter covering Southern California. She is a graduate of UC Berkeley, where she studied English and journalism. While attending Cal, she worked at Berkeley's paper of record, The Daily Californian, covering city and campus issues. She also served as the paper's first-ever sports copy chief. Driven to understand the dynamics of crime in Southern California, Hanna interned with the Orange County Public Defender's office post-graduation. Born and raised in Orange County, she is passionate about covering her community through a local lens.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Aurora Homes SOLD By Fred Smith

    Many Aurora homes have been sold by Fred Smith. Home buyers like Fred Smith, too. He is the expert on...
  2. Add A Rock Feature To Your Home

    Upscale your outdoor space this season—add a rock feature to your home. Crystal Landscape in Loveland has all the landscaping...
  3. This Deli Serves Great Hot Lunches

    Cool weather makes us want something warm—and tasty—for lunch. There’s a lot more than cold cuts here: this deli serves...
  4. You Should Know This About Boulder Real Estate

    You should know this about Boulder real estate: working with the Patrick Dolan Team to buy or sell a home...
  5. Your Local Trusted Bank In Wiggins

    High Plains Bank is your local trusted bank in Wiggins! Our knowledgeable staff is ready to help you make your...