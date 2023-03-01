 Skip to content

Saturday, March 11th 2023

Baskin-Robbins debuts a fried chicken-flavored ice cream

Chick’n & Waffles ice cream is flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins. (Photo courtesy of Baskin-Robbins)
Chick’n & Waffles ice cream is flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins. (Photo courtesy of Baskin-Robbins)
America’s obsession with chicken has finally reached the scoop shops.

Baskin-Robbins’ flavor of the month for March is Chick’n & Waffles ice cream. The Massachusetts-based chain describes it as a sweet buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with “chick’n & waffle flavored bites” and a swirl of bourbon maple syrup flavoring.

It has a long list of ingredients that doesn’t include chicken. It also doesn’t include bourbon, for that matter.

The ice cream mimics the flavor of both, according to the company.

This flavor follows on the heels of french fry ice cream served by Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Information: baskinrobbins.com

